Webinar: How to Export to Canada & Benefit from CETA

Canada 26 June 2019

With over 40 billion euros of exports per year, Canada is a major market for European goods. The CETA Market Access Programme will be hosting its first webinar of a series, geared towards supporting EU business access into the Canadian market under the framework of CETA, enhancing free trade between the EU and Canada since its recent implementation.

Join Ms. Julie Allen, Executive Director of the Netherlands-Canada Chamber of Commerce, as she presents:

An introduction to Canada as a trading partner and the new advantages brought by CETA to EU businesses

A step-by-step process on how to export to Canada, with key topics such as exporter registration, rules of origin and tariff checks

Case studies of EU companies that achieved their Canadian journey

Pratical information

Agenda (times in CET)

16:00 - 16:05: Introduction by CETA Programme

16:05 - 16:45: Presentation by Julie Allen

16:45 - 17:00: Q&A session

Register for this free webinar