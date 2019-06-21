Webinar: How to Export to Canada & Benefit from CETA
Canada 26 June 2019
With over 40 billion euros of exports per year, Canada is a major market for European goods. The CETA Market Access Programme will be hosting its first webinar of a series, geared towards supporting EU business access into the Canadian market under the framework of CETA, enhancing free trade between the EU and Canada since its recent implementation.
Join Ms. Julie Allen, Executive Director of the Netherlands-Canada Chamber of Commerce, as she presents:
- An introduction to Canada as a trading partner and the new advantages brought by CETA to EU businesses
- A step-by-step process on how to export to Canada, with key topics such as exporter registration, rules of origin and tariff checks
- Case studies of EU companies that achieved their Canadian journey
Pratical information
Agenda (times in CET)
- 16:00 - 16:05: Introduction by CETA Programme
- 16:05 - 16:45: Presentation by Julie Allen
- 16:45 - 17:00: Q&A session
Register for this free webinar
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.