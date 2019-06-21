Insights Into the World Fluid Biopsy Market (2019-2024): Breast Cancer Expected to Grow with a High CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluid Biopsy Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Market Trends



Breast Cancer is Expected to Grow with a High CAGR



Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and is the leading cause of mortality. It accounts for 12% of new cases of cancer being diagnosed every year. Incidence rates vary greatly worldwide. It is increasing, particularly in the developing countries, where a majority of the cases are diagnosed at later stages. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. About 1 in 8 American women develop invasive breast cancer, over the course of her lifetime. In 2016, an estimated 246,660 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 61,000 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer were expected to be diagnosed among women in the United States.



Breast cancer is hormone related. Reproductive factors associated with prolonged exposure to endogenous estrogens, such as early menarche, late menopause, late age at first childbirth, etc. are among the most important risk factors for breast cancer. About 21% of all breast cancer deaths worldwide can be attributed to lifestyle factors, such as alcohol use, obesity, and physical inactivity.



Early detection and treatment reduce the mortality rate. A biopsy is the only diagnostic procedure that can definitely determine if the suspicious area is cancerous. Breast biopsy test removes tissue or sometimes fluid from the suspicious area, and the removed cells are examined under a microscope and further tested, to check for the presence of breast cancer. Liquid biopsies are a reliable alternative to conventional biopsies, offering a potentially cheaper, easier, and less invasive way of monitoring malignancies.



Patients can be tested more frequently. This method provides accurate results, as genetic sequencing of free-floating tumor DNA captures the diversity of genetic alterations found in cancer cells, in different parts of the body, including the primary tumor and metastases. Liquid biopsies could be used to guide cancer treatment decisions. Therefore, these tests are gaining traction, within the diagnostic industry.



The fluid biopsy market is expected to boom and the increasing incidences of breast cancer is one of the driving factors for the growth. The various liquid biopsy platforms (circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and cell-free DNA (cfDNA), and exosomes) have shown a potential of adding tremendous value towards the care of breast cancer patients. Colorectal cancer and breast cancer together hold the major share of the fluid biopsy market.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In North America region, the United States holds the largest market share and this is due to the fact that the cancer is the second most common cause of death in the United States which has helped the growth of the Fluid Biopsy market in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The Fluid Biopsy market is competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, these major players currently dominate the market. Some of the major players of the market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, LungLife AI (Cynvenio), Guardant Health, Horizon Discovery, and Qiagen are among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Procedures

4.2.2 Increase in the Number of Cancer Cases being Reported Worldwide

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Growth of Alternative Technologies like Optical Biopsies

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Indication

5.1.1 Lung Cancer

5.1.2 Breast Cancer

5.1.3 Colorectal

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Circulating Tumor Cells

5.2.2 Circulating Tumor DNA

5.2.3 Cell-Free DNA

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories

6.1.2 LungLife AI Inc.

6.1.3 Inivata Ltd.

6.1.4 Diagnologix, LLC

6.1.5 Exosome Sciences Inc.

6.1.6 Grail Inc.

6.1.7 Guardant Health

6.1.8 Horizon Discovery

6.1.9 Illumina, Inc

6.1.10 Qiagen N.V.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilzgvc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: In Vitro Diagnostics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.