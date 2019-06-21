Global $88 Bn Sneakers Market to 2024: Top 10 Players are Nike, Adidas AG, ASICS, PUMA, Under Armour, New Balance Athletics, Lining, ECCO, China DongXiang, 361

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sneakers Market By Type (Adult Sneakers & Children Sneakers), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail & Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sneakers market stood at $ 58 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2019-2024 to reach $88 billion by 2024, on account of increasing participation of the young population in sports and fitness activities and growing consumer inclination towards branded and high-fashion footwear. Sneakers are shoes primarily designed for sports or other forms of physical exercise. However, they are being used for everyday wear.



Different sales channels and rising importance of internet retailing is adding impetus to the global sneakers market. Globally, sales of sneakers are also being pushed by a sneaker's identification with a specific athlete. Sneakers have been part of the American culture; however, they have successfully implanted their presence across the world. Sneakers are in huge demand among people, especially from the younger age group.



In terms of type, the global sneakers market has been categorized into adult sneakers and children sneakers. The adult sneakers segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance in the coming years as well, on account of growing fashion consciousness among adults. Moreover, increasing participation of the young population in sports and fitness activities is anticipated to further aid the adult sneakers segment, globally.



North America accounted for the largest share in the global sneakers market in 2018, owing to growing health-consciousness and need for physical fitness. Among the North American countries, the sneakers market was the largest in the US. With changing lifestyle, consumers in the US prefer comfort over price, as a result, the demand for sneakers is increasing across the country.



Additionally, easy availability of innovative and customized sneakers is boosting the region's sneakers market. Various new companies in the North American sneakers market have gained importance in the last few years. Skechers USA, for instance, became the second largest athletic footwear company in 2014. The low price of Skechers' products has been the key factor for the company's growth in the US market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Some of the leading players in the global sneakers market are Adidas AG, Nike Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., ASICS, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc. and China DongXiang.



Key Target Audience:

Sneaker manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Sneaker raw material suppliers

Potential investors

Organizations, forums and alliances related to the sneakers market

Research organizations and consulting companies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer/Customer Insights

4.1. Brand Recall (Unaided & Aided)

4.2. Sources of Information (Media Consumption)

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.4. Willingness to Spend

4.5. Preferred Point of Purchase

4.6. Influence of Social Media on Purchase Decision

4.7. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Sneakers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Adult Sneakers and Children Sneakers)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail)

5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America: Country Analysis

6.1.1. United States Sneakers Market Outlook

6.1.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1.1.1. By Value

6.1.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.1.1.2.1. By Type

6.1.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel

6.1.1.3. Pricing Analysis

6.1.2. Mexico Sneakers Market Outlook

6.1.3. Canada Sneakers Market Outlook



7. Europe Sneakers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.2. Germany Sneakers Market Outlook

7.3.3. United Kingdom Sneakers Market Outlook

7.3.4. France Sneakers Market Outlook

7.3.5. Netherlands Sneakers Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Sneakers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Sneakers Market Outlook

8.3.2. Japan Sneakers Market Outlook

8.3.3. India Sneakers Market Outlook

8.3.4. Thailand Sneakers Market Outlook

8.3.5. Australia Sneakers Market Outlook



9. South America Sneakers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Sneakers Market Outlook

9.3.2. Argentina Sneakers Market Outlook

9.3.3. Colombia Sneakers Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Sneakers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Distribution Channel

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis

10.3.1. South Africa Sneakers Market Outlook

10.3.2. UAE Sneakers Market Outlook

10.3.3. Saudi Arabia Sneakers Market Outlook

10.3.4. Qatar Sneakers Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Opportunities

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)

13.2.1.1. Nike Inc.

13.2.1.2. Adidas AG

13.2.1.3. ASICS

13.2.1.4. PUMA

13.2.1.5. Under Armour

13.2.1.6. New Balance Athletics Inc.

13.2.1.7. Lining

13.2.1.8. ECCO

13.2.1.9. China DongXiang

13.2.1.10. 361



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gggnoo





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Footwear, Sportswear



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.