Delaware Imaging Network Adds Breast Cancer Risk Scores During Annual Screening Mammograms, Paving Way for Personalized Breast Cancer Screening

NEWARK, Del., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware Imaging Network (DIN) has announced personalized breast cancer risk assessment during annual mammographic screenings.



/EIN News/ -- DIN, a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), was established in 2018 with the merger of Papastavros’ Associates Medical Imaging and Diagnostic Imaging Associates. RadNet is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers.

Dr. Jacqueline Holt, a breast specialist and the Medical Director of Women’s Imaging at DIN , called the assessment “a free service which supports our commitment to help women in Delaware manage their breast health in the best possible way.”

“Breast cancer risk assessments are supported by guidelines from NCCN, ACS, ACR, SBI, ASBrS, and others,” she said. “Paired with information about a patient’s breast density, risk assessments offer a powerful clinical tool to help patients, their referring physicians, and their insurance providers navigate the appropriate care pathways.”

“Many women are unaware that they are at above-average risk for developing breast cancer and often underutilize resources,” said Dr. Mireille Aujero, the Director of Breast Imaging with the Delaware Imaging Network . “A risk assessment tool will help referring providers identify these women at risk and personalize screening options.”

Risk-based recommendations for supplemental screenings used by DIN are derived from recommendations from the American Cancer Society, the American College of Radiology, and the newly published screening guidelines from the American Society of Breast Surgeons. The risk assessment tool is the most updated version of the Tyrer-Cuzick model (version 8), which is the most comprehensive and validated tool available; its most recent version includes breast density.

DIN’s board-certified and dedicated breast specialists, Dr. Holt and Dr. Aujero, have published breast cancer-related research, including research on 3D mammography and MRI, in the journals of Radiology, Radiographics, and JAMA. Both radiologists have an extensive background in 3D mammography, breast MRI, breast ultrasound, and multi-modality breast biopsies.

About Delaware Imaging Network

With 12 locations in New Castle County, Del ., Delaware Imaging Network (DIN) was formed in August 2018 from the merger of Papastavros’ Associates Medical Imaging and Diagnostic Imaging Associates to provide the Delaware community with greater access to high-quality, consumer-focused healthcare at lower costs than hospital-owned radiology centers. An affiliated professional practice of RadNet, Delaware Imaging Network offers the full range of state-of-the-art outpatient radiology services. For more information, visit http://delawareimagingnetwork.com .

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 335 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Florida, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 7,800 employees. For more information, visit https://www.radnet.com .

