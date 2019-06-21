Silicon Legal Strategy Welcomes Former Wilson Sonsini Paralegal Hashim Jani

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Legal Strategy today announced that Hashim Jani has joined the firm as a paralegal in its San Francisco office.



Hashim assists the Silicon Legal team and clients with incorporations, private equity and debt financing, equity plan administration, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate governance matters. Prior to joining Silicon Legal, Hashim worked as a paralegal at Arm, Inc. assisting with global subsidiary compliance and M&A and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- Hashim received his undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice and Paralegal Certificate from California State University, East Bay.

“I’m very excited to join the Silicon Legal team to work with its amazing clients,” said Jani. “This is a terrific opportunity to work with emerging companies to help them reach their full potential.”

“We are thrilled to have Hashim join our expanding paralegal team,” said Andre Gharakhanian, partner at Silicon Legal Strategy. “Hashim’s experience is outstanding and his dedication to client service will bring tremendous value to our growing client base.”

About Silicon Legal Strategy

Silicon Legal Strategy is the premier boutique law firm providing targeted, bottom-line-oriented advice to technology startups, innovative entrepreneurs and seasoned investors. Trained at the top firms in Silicon Valley, our attorneys and staff are incredibly passionate about technology and have extensive experience representing early stage companies and investors. We are a known quantity in Silicon Valley, and work with or sit across the table from every major law firm in the area. Perhaps most importantly, we ourselves are entrepreneurs. We truly understand the challenges of a startup -- like building and motivating a team, creating repeatable processes to ensure continued customer satisfaction at scale and dealing with infrastructure issues. We don’t merely observe these challenges as lawyers on the sidelines -- we face them every day -- and as a result, are able to deliver more relevant, bottom-line-oriented advice. Put simply, we actually "get" what entrepreneurs are going through.

