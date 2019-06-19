LM Nurtures Relationship with Rocky Flats Stewardship Council

On June 10, approximately 35 visitors — including members of the Rocky Flats Stewardship Council (RFSC), Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and U.S. Department of Energy Office of Legacy Management (LM) — toured the Rocky Flats Site, Colorado. Hosted by LM, the event is conducted annually in the spirit of community engagement and stakeholder involvement. While on-site, attendees also listened to detailed presentations from Legacy Management Support (LMS) subject matter experts.

The tour serves to strengthen the ongoing relationship between LM and the Stewardship Council. It provides RFSC stakeholders the opportunity to visualize the ongoing site work at Rocky Flats.

“Legacy Management is happy to show the progress of the work to the Stewardship Council members and provide subject matter experts to explain the success of the treatment systems and the monitoring of the residual contamination,” said Gwen Hooten, CERCLA/RCRA/FUSRAP Team Lead.

This year’s trip featured stops at several strategic locations including North Walnut Creek/South Walnut Creek drainages, Solar Ponds Plume Treatment System, and the Rocky Flats Original Landfill. LMS presenters included Jody Nelson, George Squibb, and Jeremy Wehner.

Established by LM in 2006, RFSC supports two-way communication between LM and the community and local governments concerning post-closure management of the former nuclear weapons plant. In addition to the DOE, the organization works with the Environmental Protection Agency, and CDPHE.