Minister Monsef announces support for education project in Sierra Leone

Canada is committed to supporting equal educational opportunities for women and girls in developing countries and better access to quality education for all.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, participated in CODE’s 60th anniversary celebration, at which she announced a $5-million contribution to support CODE’s Transforming Girls’ Education project.

This project will train more than 200 teachers in gender-responsive pedagogy in four teaching colleges to help improve the quality of education for vulnerable boys and girls in Sierra Leone, including those with disabilities. It will also help to reduce barriers to education for vulnerable preteen and teenage girls in primary schools to ensure they stay in school longer. Over 160,000 students will benefit from this initiative.

The funding announced today is part of Canada’s $400-million commitment to support the G7 Charlevoix Declaration on Quality Education for Girls, Adolescent Girls and Women in Developing Countries, particularly in fragile contexts.



