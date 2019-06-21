SparkFun Electronics® Releases First Open-Source, U.S.-Manufactured Embedded Systems Module

Makes Technology that Runs the TensorFlow® Machine-Learning Platform Easy to Implement and Deploy at an Ultra-Low Power

Boulder, Colorado, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SparkFun Electronics’ SparkX division, led by founder Nathan Seidle, has released the company’s first open-source, embedded-systems module—SparkFun Artemis, Engineering Version—to empower engineers, prototypers, and R&D teams to integrate the TensorFlow machine-learning platform into any design. Additionally, the team has launched three boards with the unshielded module: BlackBoard Artemis; BlackBoard Artemis Nano; and BlackBoard Artemis ATP.





“Our goal is to enable anyone to integrate low-power machine learning into their designs and projects without being locked into a specific toolchain,” said SparkFun founder and engineer, Nathan Seidle, “The Artemis module is the first product to bridge the gap between hobbyists and consumer products, providing a single module from prototype to production.”

Beyond its small size (15.5 x 10.5mm including antenna), key features of the ultra-low-power Artemis module include:

Cortex-M4F based BLE module using the Apollo3 microcontroller from Ambiq

Advanced HAL (hardware abstraction layer) allowing users to push the modern Cortex-M4F architecture

Capability of running machine learning algorithms with the low current consumption of 6μA/MHz at 3.3V

Integrated Bluetooth 5 low-energy radio and 2.4GHz antenna

All necessary circuitry for easy integration—large SMD pads and spacing allow for low-cost 2-layer carrier board implementations; programming over pre-configured serial bootloader or JTAG

ISO7816 Secure ‘Smart Card’ interface

Secure firmware update system

Flexible serial peripherals

Rich set of clock sources

Camera capable

“SparkFun has always been about making emerging technologies available to a wider audience—the Artemis module is no exception,” said SparkFun CEO Glenn Samala, “Our goal is to blow the doors open for innovation in the area of machine learning with our open-source-hardware model—the Artemis module moves us several steps in the right direction.”

The three carrier boards provide fairly familiar form factors and enable anyone to flex the capabilities of Artemis module. All three boards:

Have a digital MEMS microphone for experimenting with always-on voice commands with TensorFlow and machine learning

Have built-in BLE radio

Are fully compatible with SparkFun's Arduino core and can be programmed easily under the Arduino IDE (SparkFun wrote the core from scratch)

Have an exposed JTAG connector for more advanced users who prefer to use the power, flexibility, and speed of professional tools

Include Qwiic® connectors for easy prototyping and daisy-chain capabilities for the Qwiic ecosystem, which includes 70+ sensors, outputs, and controllers

The SparkFun BlackBoard Artemis comes in the Uno footprint and is a good entry point for working with the Artemis module; the BlackBoard Artemis Nano is the smallest form factor of the three boards and offers great flexibility for smaller projects; and the Blackboard Artemis ATP ("all the pins") breaks out all 48 GPIO of the module and allows users to leverage the full capabilities of the module.

SparkFun is currently seeking FCC/CE approval for the Artemis module, which will be released as shielded modules and will be available in tape-and-reel quantities. The Engineering Version released today, allows users to get started as soon as possible.



Visit https://www.sparkfun.com/artemis for more information on the Artemis ecosystem.





About SparkFun Electronics (www.sparkfun.com)

In 2003, CU student Nathan Seidle blew a power supply in his dorm room and, in lieu of a way to order easy replacements, decided to start his own company to increase access to open-source electronics for individuals everywhere. Since then, SparkFun has been committed to sustainably helping our world achieve electronics literacy and explore the edges of technology from our headquarters in Boulder, Colorado. No matter your vision, SparkFun's products and resources are designed to make the world of electronics more accessible and to place emerging technologies in as many hands as possible. In addition to more than 2,000 open-source components and widgets, SparkFun offers online tutorials and training designed to help demystify the wonderful world of embedded electronics. We're here to help you start something!

