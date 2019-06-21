Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Current Groundwork at its Railroad Valley Property

HENDERSON, Nev., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. (OTC: BEAG) ("Blue Eagle" or the "Company"), a lithium resource exploration and development company, is pleased to updated shareholders on the current activities on site. Rangefront Geological (Rangefront) has commenced a baseline soil sampling program covering its original 4,000 acre land position in Railroad Valley and its recently acquired 1,520 acres which has received only limited evaluation to date.

The field team has continued to drive forward with its work program and has fully commenced an on site orientation geochemical and mapping program verifying the lithologies exposed on surface within and near the claim blocks. A senior geologist from Rangefront last week was mobilized to initiate work on the property with the aim to gather surface clay and brine samples whilst investigating the possibility of a large-scale surface sampling program to evaluate promising brine targets at shallow depths.

This phase of the work commenced June 13, 2019 and is expected to be completed within a further two weeks, weather permitting. Seven test pits were completed this week to test materials for further hand auger testing; this will be followed by larger scale analysis, research, and recommendations. Of the several sampling pits that have been dug, the team have determined surface lithogy to be sandy in nature, necessitating deeper trenching and auger drilling to reach projected shaley horizons and potential shallow brines that will be sampled for lithium content.

Upon completion of the current phase, the company will continue to collate available data whilst the most recent soil samples are sent for analysis. Providing further positive results are received, the company will then look to refine the gravity profiling and obtain magnetic and Seismic data if required, it will then apply for necessary permits to commence the drilling of up to 15 holes using a shallow rig to 50m depths.

“This latest fieldwork phase integrates our new acreage with the existing property as well as moving forward the overall understanding of the potential resource,” commented Blue Eagle COO Roderick Murray. “Being able to utilize the proven lithium field expertise of Rangefront Geological significantly enhances the value and flexibility of our data gathering effort and will allow focused steps going forward as we move to investigating the deeper strata.”

The Railroad Valley is emerging as potentially one of the largest brine potentials in Nevada, with an area of six times greater than the Clayton Valley lithium producing area located at Silver Peak, west of Tonopah, Nevada. Sampling by other landholders in Railroad Valley have returned encouraging values of lithium in both surface soil samples and shallow brines (Macarthur Minerals, December 26,2017).

Please note the company will be adding further photos of the teams’ activity on site at the property over the coming days.

Rangefront Geological is local geological contracting and consulting company based locally out of Elko, NV. comprised of a high-quality staff of managers, project geologists, junior geologists and geo-technicians who cater to a large spectrum of clients in the mining and mineral exploration industries.

About Blue Eagle Lithium Inc.

Blue Eagle is a lithium exploration company engaged in identifying, evaluating, and developing early-stage lithium exploration opportunities in North America. The company's initial property is located in Railroad Valley, Nevada, a highly prospective green-fields Petro-Lithium brine target area that features many similarities to the nearby Clayton Valley and which the company believes warrants an extensive exploration program. The company has a 100% Working Interest in 276 placer claims. The claims cover 5,520 acres (~2,223 hectares).

Blue Eagle Lithium is a publicly traded (OTC Markets: BEAG) Blue Eagle’s team comprises experienced leaders that represent over 60 years of industry experience in the energy, financial, and geology fields.

