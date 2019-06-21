Worldwide Small Cells (Virtualization, Cloud, Edge, and Functional Splits) Markets, 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Cells: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The small cell sales at $11.5 billion in 2018 are forecast to reach $52 billion in 2025.



The leading vendors in the small cell market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading-edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability.



Small Cell markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come online in 2020, they require increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access technologies. A range of connectivity services are needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer sensors that are implemented in different segments.



Networks spending has been transformed from macro cell tower dominance to 80% of spending on small cells. Small cells support wireless communications across short distances. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for small cells.



Small Cell Market Driving Forces:

Need for enabling the evolution of local communications network

Availability of fully virtualized, distributed, ultra-reliable software

Effective software for controlling agile infrastructure

Automation facilitates large-scale low-cost network densification

Lowers cost by implementing network through third-party deployments

Effective integration of base small cell technologies

Systems integration achieved with open and interoperable standards

Open and interoperable standards needed to ensure competition

open and interoperable standards needed to ensure economies of scale

Adoption of these 5G Era technologies will require culture shifts in processes

Small cells need infrastructure across a broad range of commercial and governmental organizations. Each have a part to play in making small cells work along with tower infrastructure to create a broadband commercial network. Service providers are focused on densification. Small cells are a critical part of the infrastructure for several key 5G Era deployment scenarios:



Small Cell Infrastructure Critical Issues:

Service providers are focused on densification

Small cells are a critical part of the infrastructure for key 5G implementations

5G deployment needs small cells

>6GHz spectrum propagation limits cell sizes

Shared and license-exempt spectrum mandates lower power

Areas of hyper-dense broadband traffic need small cells

Small cells meet demand in cities, stadia, transport hubs

Scalable deployment

Low-cost deployment

Using a low-skilled, third-party, or end-user workforce

Small/medium enterprises requiring self-deployed indoor coverage

Coverage extension in rural, remote, moving and temporary deployment

Scenarios with equipment size, weight or power constraints

The digital economy, self-driving cars, drones, traffic lights, and smart things all need more wireless coverage. According to the leader of the team that prepared the research, Small cell suppliers have a focus on broadband improvement. Power and performance are being improved. Small cells improve the transmission coverage and density.



This 5G coverage is needed as IoT, the Internet of things and smartphone video increase transmission needs. Everything will be connected, said SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, announcing an ARM processor deal in London.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Small Cells: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Small Cells Definition

1.1.1 Web-Scale Architectures Deliver Signals Close to the Smart Phone

1.1.2 Small Cells Set To Be Major Enabler for 5G

1.1.3 Vision for 5G

1.1.4 Outdoor Small Cell Market Is in The Beginning Stages Of Deployment

1.2 Small Cells Bring Transformational 5G

1.2.1 Small Cells Market Driving Forces

1.3 Small Cell Networks

1.3.1 Small Cells Industry Addresses Fast-Paced Change

1.4 Small Cell Signal Enhancement

1.5 Shared Spectrum Radios

1.6 Base Station Functional Splits

1.6.1 Small Cells Miniature Cellular Base Stations

1.6.2 Small Cell Operator Challenges

1.6.3 Small Cell Base Stations

1.7 5G Envisioned As A Unifying Connectivity Fabric That Connects Everything Around Us

1.8 Business Model for Small Cells

1.8.1 Small Cell Site Risks Different From Tower Site Risks



2. Small Cells Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Small Cell Market Driving Forces

2.2 Small Cell Market Shares

2.2.1 Ericsson Small Cells

2.3 Small Cell Market Forecasts

2.3.1 Small Cell Market Segments

2.3.2 Small Cell Applications 3G, 4G, and 5G

2.3.3 Number of Wireless Customers

2.3.4 Mobile Data Traffic

2.3.5 International 5G Activity Growing Significantly

2.3.6 5G Network Countries: South Korea

2.3.7 5G Networks in China

2.3.8 5G Network in Japan

2.3.9 5G Network in The United States

2.3.10 Leading 5G Vendors

2.3.11 Small Cell Installed Base

2.3.12 Small Cell Installation Issues

2.3.13 Small Cell Backhaul

2.3.14 Enterprise Needs For Indoor Coverage

2.4 Small Cells Industry Challenges

2.4.1 Small Cell Vendor Response to Market Challenges

2.5 Number Of Mobile Internet Users

2.5.1 Telecommunications Fiber

2.5.2 Internet Traffic Growth

2.5.3 5G Handles 10x More Data Than 4G

2.6 Small Cell Prices

2.7 Small Cell Regional Market Analysis

2.7.1 Wholesale Turf Vendor Mobile Backhaul Network Operators

2.7.2 US Small Cell Networks

2.7.3 San Francisco Leads in Municipal Small Cell Deployment

2.7.4 San Francisco Leads the Way in Municipal Small Cell Deployment

2.7.5 Asia-Pacific Market

2.7.6 China

2.7.7 Japan

2.7.8 UK

2.7.9 UK EE

2.7.10 Iran

2.7.11 Small Cell Deployments by Region and Density, Indoor and Outdoor, Architecture



3. Small Cells Product Description

3.1 Wireless Industry Small Cells for Homeowners



4. Small Cells Research and Technology

4.1 Modern Mobile Network

4.2 FCC Position on Small Cells

4.2.1 Small Cell Legislation in California

4.2.2 Small Cells Support Competitiveness of Nations

4.3 Industry Associations

4.3.1 Cambridge Wireless

4.4 Small Cells Local Regulations

4.4.1 ETSI

4.5 Macro Network Layer

4.5.1 LTE Small Cell Technology



5. Small Cells Company Profiles

5.1 Airspan

5.2 ANs

5.2.1 ANS Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Small Cells

5.3 ADRF

5.4 Airspan

5.5 AT&T

5.5.1 AT&T Small Cells

5.5.2 Fiber is Key to 5G

5.6 Ciena

5.6.1 Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2017 and Year-End Financial Results

5.7 Cisco Small Cells

5.7.1 Cisco Universal Small Cell 8000 Series End-Of-Life

5.8 CommScope

5.8.1 Commscope Revenue

5.8.2 Airvana

5.8.3 Commscope / Airvana

5.8.4 Airvana Targets Mobile Operators

5.9 Corning / Spidercloud

5.9.1 SpiderCloud LTE Small Cell Technology

5.10 Ericsson Small Cells

5.10.1 Ericsson Holistic View Of The Network

5.10.2 LM Ericsson Revenue

5.10.3 Ericsson Benefits Of Integrated Small Cells

5.10.4 Ericsson Lightpole Site

5.10.5 Ericsson Radio Dot System

5.10.6 Ericsson Dual Band Radio Dot

5.10.7 Hardened Radio Dot for Outdoor and Stadium Deployments

5.10.8 Ericsson Small Cell In-Building Solutions

5.10.9 Ericsson, AT&T, Qualcomm, and Small cells

5.11 Huawei

5.11.1 Huawei Small Cell Achievements in 4.5G/5G Technologies

5.11.2 Densify Cellular Networks, Creating Serious Inter-Cell Interference Solution

5.11.3 Huawei Revenue

5.11.4 Huawei 5G Operator Collaboration

5.11.5 Huawei 5G Vendor Trials

5.11.6 Huawei 5G X-Haul

5.12 ip.access

5.12.1 Ip.access Industry Standards

5.13 NBN

5.14 Nokia

5.14.1 Nokia Small Cells Improve TCO

5.14.2 Nokia Small Cells Deliver Cost-Effective Capacity And Coverage, Indoors And Outdoors, Key To Network Innovation

5.14.3 Nokia Small Cells Support Heterogeneous Network

5.14.4 Nokia Small Cell Deployments

5.14.5 Smart WiFi Delivers Carrier Grade Wireless Access with Nokia AirScale Wi-Fi

5.14.6 Nokia AirScale Wi-Fi Allows Service Providers Without Licensed Spectrum To Run a Wi-Fi service That Takes Advantage Of Mobile Edge Computing

5.14.7 Nokia Revenue

5.15 NTSI

5.16 Optimos

5.16.1 City of New York Selects Optimos

5.16.2 Irma and Maria Recovery - Acorn

5.16.3 Optimos International to Rollout PICOs Nationally

5.17 Qualcomm

5.18 Samsung

5.19 Signal Booster.com

5.19.1 Cellular Signal Booster, Das, Public Safety Das Equipment

5.19.2 Public Safety Bands

5.20 Small Cell Forum

5.21 Solid Technologies

5.22 Zouk Capital / ip.access

5.23 ZTE

5.23.1 ZTE Revenue

5.24 Selected List of Small Cell Companies

5.24.1 Cell Phone Signal Boosters For Home



