Overwhelming response for LALPINA Water crashes SingleSeed.com, Discount Offered for Relaunch

PHOENIX, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ecommerce site SingleSeed.com received an overwhelming response to the news of LALPINA CBD Water, a brand of American Premium Water Company (OTC: HIPH). The companies are ecstatic for the response and demand for LALPINA CBD seen thus far. LALPINA CBD has consistently been a top seller on the site and multiple reorders have occurred. Unfortunately, the website saw so much traffic yesterday it crashed and caused a delay in ordering. The site has since been restored and more resources have been added. For the inconvenience we are offering a 10% discount on LALPINA CBD Water products through the weekend using the code crash at checkout.



SING June 21





“LALPINA CBD has been a great product on our site. And this response for their product is very exciting for SingleSeed and LALPINA CBD. We look forward to continuing our great relationship and shipping orders of LALPINA CBD to all customers. We have resolved the issue and including additional precautions to avoid another outage. Thank you to all the customers supporting LALPINA and SingleSeed.” Wil Ralston, President, SinglePoint.

“Our LALPINA CBD water product has been one of the top sellers on SingleSeed in recent weeks, which has resulted in us having to ramp up deliveries due to SingleSeed’s ability to get our products out to market. We foresee a long relationship with SingleSeed going forward in helping us expand the LALPINA water line, and the Company's other CBD products, as one of our more successful online distribution partners. We are also exploring other strategic partnerships that will benefit both companies. I look forward to keeping shareholders updated on these developments in the future,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

/EIN News/ -- About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed , the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile

https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint

https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint

For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Corporate Communication

SinglePoint Inc.

855-711-2009

investors@SinglePoint.com

SinglePoint.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d833ec6f-cfb3-4f50-b76c-907a5147a777

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.