SmithGroup extends Great Lakes design expertise to Milwaukee

/EIN News/ --

Milwaukee, Wisc., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has established an office in Milwaukee, its 14th location in the U.S. and 15th worldwide. This new location strengthens the company’s network of talent and expertise in the Great Lakes region, which includes operations in Chicago, Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Madison.

Left: Lakeshore State Park, Milwaukee. Right: 69th Street Center, Wauwatosa.









SmithGroup’s Milwaukee office will be led by Bill Patek, who also serves as director of the firm’s Madison location. Patek and others across the company have extensive experience working with clients throughout Southeastern Wisconsin including Milwaukee County, City of Racine, Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and Marquette University. “As an integrated design firm, we assemble diverse teams of specialists to help our clients advance their goals and position them for the future,” says Patek. “This office will enable us to extend that talent and expertise to other Southeastern Wisconsin organizations looking for unique design solutions.”

Cassie Goodwin, a principal specializing in multi-disciplinary urban design and waterfront projects, has relocated from Madison and will serve as a key member of the Milwaukee leadership team. “SmithGroup has a legacy of well-known projects in the region including Lakeshore State Park, Pier Wisconsin at Discovery World, Lake Vista in Oak Creek and 69th Street Center in Wauwatosa, as well as active projects like Kinnickinnic River at Jackson Park,” states Goodwin. “We’re excited to build on the impact we’ve had in the area and look forward to supporting the growing design needs of this region.”

The opening of the Milwaukee office is the latest milestone in a pattern of steady growth for SmithGroup. “In the past two years we have made great strides to diversify our geographic presence by adding offices in San Diego, Boston, Pittsburgh and Denver,” notes SmithGroup Managing Partner Russ Sykes. “We are glad to add Milwaukee to that list and look forward to the opportunity to better serve our current clients in Southeastern Wisconsin.”

SmithGroup’s Milwaukee office is located downtown at 233 N. Water Street in the historic Saddlery Building.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world’s preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 15 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,300 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm’s thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

Attachments

Dave Whitman SmithGroup 313.442.8226 dave.whitman@smithgroup.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.