Flywire Health Executive to Speak at HFMA 2019

BOSTON, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Health executive vice president and general manager John Talaga will be a featured presenter at the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) 2019 Annual Conference taking place June 23-26 in Orlando, Florida. Talaga will co-present with Flywire Health client Leslie Richard, national director of revenue cycle for Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI). Their case study session will look at how CHI crafted a patient-centric strategy to combine analytics, self-service, and standardization to improve the billing and payment experience.



/EIN News/ -- The rise in patient out-of-pocket costs is making it harder for patients to pay, shifting financial risk to providers. Traditional collection methods are no longer the best way to sustain a positive patient experience and healthy bottom line. Flywire Health (formerly OnPlan Health) is helping healthcare organizations address these needs with a responsive payment platform that can respond to patient’s unique financial needs from scheduling through settlement, to settle payments faster, on mutual terms.

HFMA is a member organization that brings together executives and financial managers from provider organizations, physician practices, and health plan markets to collaborate and address the many financial challenges the US healthcare system faces today. It serves as an indispensable source for networking, tools, and industry news and perspectives.

Conference Session Details:

Simplifying the Patient Financial Experience in a Complex Environment

Monday, June 24, 2019: 2:45 PM - 3:45 PM

Orange County Convention Center, Room: W307 A-D

Presenters:

John Talaga, EVP/GM, Healthcare, Flywire Health (formerly OnPlan Health)

Leslie Richard, National Director, Revenue Cycle, Catholic Health Initiatives

In this case study session, participants will hear how one healthcare organization crafted a patient-centric strategy to combine analytics, self-service and standardization to improve the billing and payment experience — all within a highly fragmented host system environment. The presenters will review the planning, execution and results of a nine-month rollout that drove success for more than 70 hospitals across four different host systems. Small group discussions will also enable participants to collaborate on how strategies can be leveraged to improve their own patient financial experience.

About Flywire

Flywire solves complex payment problems for businesses and institutions to empower new opportunities globally and locally. The company processes billions in payments per year, connecting all the entities involved to make those transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent. Clients in business, education, and healthcare use Flywire’s full-service platform to tailor the payment experience for their customers and to create a single point of visibility and control for payer engagement and receivables management—from invoicing and payment through reconciliation. Flywire also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking.

The company is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com .

Media Contact:

Tim Walsh

+1 617.512.1641

timw@walshgroupmarketing.com



