Jones Soda and 7-Eleven Announce New Programs for Summer 2019

Jones’ Co-Branded Retail Presence Expands to 1,000 Additional Locations; New Programs Announced for Canada

SEATTLE, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leader in the craft soda category known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, and 7-Eleven, Inc., are kicking off summer 2019 by announcing plans to distribute several new products into locations across North America.



/EIN News/ -- In the United States, 7-Eleven continues to offer its most popular 7-Select flavors, Berry Lemonade and Mango Lemonade, along with the new Airheads Cherry Pineapple Blast, which was introduced on June 10th. The sodas are packaged in the same iconic glass bottle that Jones is so well known for with a combination of unique 7-Eleven and Jones imagery, as well as the unique co-branding on the labels that customers have come to expect. Just like the core Jones lineup, these products are sweetened with cane sugar and use only natural favors.

7-Select premium sodas are available at participating 7-Eleven locations in the United States and will now be sold in an additional 1,000 locations under the APlus and Stripes banners, which 7-Eleven acquired last year. This expansion is being kicked off with the rollout of Kiwi Strawberry, a new flavor developed for 7-Eleven that will be sold exclusively in its stores.

In addition, on June 10th, Jones expanded its presence to participating 7-Eleven stores in Canada, with the listing of five Jones branded products. The items include a new Jones Watermelon flavor for the Canadian market, which will be sold exclusively at 7-Eleven for the next twelve months.

To complete the program, 7-Eleven collaborated with Jones to develop and distribute a new line of three premium, private label sodas under the 7-Eleven brand name, which are also sweetened with cane sugar and made with natural flavors.

“Since first launching the 7-Select sodas in February of 2016, we have developed a successful and mutually beneficial relationship with 7-Eleven,” said Jennifer Cue, CEO of Jones Soda. “The continual expansion to additional retail locations further demonstrates the opportunity for our soda offerings within our diversified beverage portfolio.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com .

