Trial: Ex-CNC director denounces financial assistant

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 21 - The Former director-general of the National Shippers Council (CNC) accused on Thursday, in court, the then deputy for financial and administrative matters, Isabel Bragança, of failing to justify 40 banking movements out of the 100 transfer letters conducted via bank.,

The denunciation of the ex- CNC director is the reaffirmation of the accusation he made on court on Wednesday that the defendant, his former deputy, used to perform financial transactions from the CNC bank accounts without his authorization.

On Tuesday, the former financial assistant said the CNC bank account could only be managed under at least two signatures, including that of the director-general.

The revenues of the CNC, allegedly misappropriated by its former mangers, would reach USD 38 million per year, said in court its ex – director general.

The former general director of the CNC stands accused of appropriating for himself seven million kwanzas, 32,000 dollars and 8,000 euros, in a lawsuit that also has as defendants the former Transports minister, Augusto Tomás, as well as Isabel Cristina de Ceita Bragança and Rui Manuel Moita (the latter was deputy general director for Technical Matters of the CNC) and Eurico da Silva, former deputy director for Administration and Finances.

The former Transports minister, Augusto Tomás, is being accused of misappropriating over one billion of Kwanzas, USD 40 million and over 13 million of Euros from the revenues of the CNC.

