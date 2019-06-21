Forward Enterprise Named “2019 Product of the Year” by Cloud Computing Magazine

Forward Networks Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

Forward Networks, the industry leader in network assurance and intent-based verification, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded its Forward Enterprise platform a 2019 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.



Forward Enterprise is a network assurance platform created by Forward Networks to transform the way large networks are managed. The software examines network designs and predicts future behaviors to eliminate configuration errors and policy violations, no matter how large or complex the network. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, avoid outages, and simplify network management.

“Our Forward Enterprise platform continues to earn recognition in the industry for its ability to deliver stronger, more reliable networks, reduced outages, and reduced business risk,” said Lisa Garvey, VP of Marketing at Forward Networks. “We are honored that the leaders at TMC and Cloud Computing Magazine have highlighted our product, which brings the benefits of intent-based networking to large enterprises.”



“Congratulations to Forward Networks for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Forward Enterprise is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Forward Networks in 2019 and beyond.”

A full list of winners can be found here. For more information on Forward Networks and its solution, visit www.forwardnetworks.com.

About Forward Networks:

Forward Networks provides a robust network assurance and verification platform to reduce business risk and improve network operations. By enabling network and applications teams to verify intent and predict network behavior, Forward’s solution brings the benefits of intent-based networking to large enterprises: agility, predictability, and scalability.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, DFJ, and A.Capital. For more information, visit forwardnetworks.com.



About Cloud Computing Magazine:



Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

