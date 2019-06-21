Immutep Announces Australian Patent Granted for Eftilagimod Alpha in Chemo-Immunotherapy

SYDNEY, Australia, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number 2014368420) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer” by the Australian Patent Office.

/EIN News/ -- This Australian patent follows the recent grant of the corresponding European patent (announced 23 May 2019) and protects Immutep’s intellectual property relating to combined therapeutic preparations comprising its lead active immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and a chemotherapy agent. The chemotherapy agent is either a platinum-based anti-neoplastic agent, such as oxaliplatin or carboplatin, or a topoisomerase I inhibitor, such as topotecan.

The new patent again highlights the broad potential of efti as an immunostimulant and provides patent protection in Australia for a range of novel and highly relevant chemo-immunotherapies featuring efti that may be pursued in the future.

The patent expiry date is 19 December 2034.

About Immutep

Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

