Leaseweb Deploys Infinera Groove G30 for Global Data Center Expansion

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Leaseweb, a leading provider of hosting and cloud services, completed the successful implementation of the Infinera Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform interconnecting data centers in North America. Leaseweb Network implemented the Groove platform as part of its deployment expansion to meet the growing needs of its customers, which range from SMBs to enterprises, and are predominately within the Gaming, MarTech, AdTech, Managed Service Providers, and SaaS industries.



/EIN News/ -- Leaseweb Network selected the Infinera Groove implementation to strengthen its global network, which has a core uptime of 99.999% and a bandwidth capacity of 6 Tbps. In addition to the implementation in North America, Leaseweb Network selected the Infinera Groove platform for deployments in the United Kingdom and Netherlands.

The Infinera Groove represents a new era in powerful, yet compact modular, network transport solutions. It enables Leaseweb to cost-efficiently scale optical interconnect capacity between its data center facilities within major markets while meeting its customers’ business-critical requirements for low latency, high optical performance, and data security in a compact, plug-and-play architecture.

Leaseweb continues to experience another year of record growth, rapidly expanding its footprint across data centers in major North American cities. In combination with its existing presence in Asia, Europe, and Australia, the company currently operates 20 data centers globally. The growth is driven by businesses seeking a hybrid cloud service partner capable of hosting all their data worldwide. Leaseweb serves 18,000 customers, providing a scalable, dynamic, and secure infrastructure for mission-critical applications.

“The Infinera Groove provides the high reliability, flexibility, and security our data centers need,” said Bart van der Sloot, Leaseweb Network Managing Director. “As we grow our data center locations all over the world, our goal is to continue serving as a key business partner in keeping businesses connected, offering them the peace of mind that our network is powered by best-in-class and cutting-edge optical technology.”

“Security and performance in the cloud are valued by virtually every end-user market segment,” said Pete Dale, Vice President, Cloud and Content Sales, Infinera. “Companies like Leaseweb have recognized and capitalized on this trend by expanding their data center footprint on a global basis, leveraging the Groove platform to help deliver the security and performance their customers demand, without sacrificing the flexibility they need to continually adapt to this changing market.”

Contacts:



Infinera Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com



Infinera Investors:

Ted Moreau

Tel: + 1 (408) 542-6205

tmoreau@infinera.com

Leaseweb Media:

Emily Gallagher

Tel: +1 (512) 373-8500

leaseweb@touchdownpr.com

About Leaseweb

Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 18,000 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated Servers, Colocation, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers under management, Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. Leaseweb operates 20 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 6 Tbps. Leaseweb offers services through its various sales companies, which are Leaseweb Netherlands B.V. (“Leaseweb Netherlands”), Leaseweb USA, Inc. (“Leaseweb USA”), Leaseweb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD (“Leaseweb Asia”), Leaseweb CDN B.V. (“Leaseweb CDN”), Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH (“Leaseweb Germany”), and Leaseweb UK Ltd (“Leaseweb UK”).

For more information, please visit: www.leaseweb.com or follow @Leaseweb.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the technical, operational and financial benefits of deploying the Infinera Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 29, 2018 as filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019, as well subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.