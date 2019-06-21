Centurion to organize Local Content Workshop in Juba

In line with its commitment to support local content development across sub-Saharan Africa, Centurion (www.CenturionLG.com) will be organizing a local content workshop in Juba in the coming months.

The workshop will be focusing on domestic capacity building amongst South Sudanese companies across the oil value chain, and focus on training executives on securing contracts within the booming local oil & gas sector.

South Sudan current produces 195,000 bopd, a massive jump compared to post-independence levels, mostly due to government efforts to maintain peace and stability and restore production at damaged fields.

“As South Sudan’s oil industry gets back on its feet and closer to the pre-war production levels of 350,000 bopd, there is a need to ensure that the industry revival benefits South Sudanese businesses and entrepreneurs first,” said NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion. “As part of our social responsibility towards the industry but also towards the people of South Sudan, we are delighted to offer such a workshop for South Sudan’s leading small and medium enterprises.”

Centurion has been a champion of local content development across Africa’s oil markets, especially South Sudan. This will be the second workshop on the subject organized by the firm, after having successfully completed a similar workshop in Juba last year to assist the Ministry of Petroleum in the drafting of the country’s new local content regulations.

Media Contact: Suite 24 Katherine & West 114 West Street Sandton Johannesburg South Africa T: +27 11 245 5900 Website: www.CenturionLG.com



