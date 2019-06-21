Parliament Speaker invited to Benin's MPs inauguration

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 21 - The Speaker of the National Assembly (Parliament), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, has been invited to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the Republic of Benin?s new MPs, an official source disclosed on Thursday. ,

The information was passed to the presss, in Luanda, by the head of the Benin delegation of MPs, Novemou Domitien, in the end of a meeting with the Angolan Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Emília Carlota Dias.

Novemou Domitien delivered a letter from the Speaker of Benin’s National Assembly, Luís Vlavonou, which mentions the invitation, to the Speaker of the Angolan National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

On the occasion, Novemou Domitien expressed his country’s interest in strengthening the co-operation with Angola in the parliamentary field.

“In the coming days, we’ll create friendship groups involving the two parliaments”, he emphasised.

The new Beninese parliament is made up by 83 MPs. The institution has five female MPs one of whom is the First Deputy Speaker

