OTT Video Worldwide: Key Market Trends & Forecasts Through 2018-2023

915 million people will use premium OTT video services by 2023, up from 492 million in 2018. Increased adoption of subscription video on demand (SVoD) will be the main driver of this growth, but linear (live streaming) services will become an important part of the OTT market.



This report provides:

A forecast of the number of OTT users, their retail revenue (spend) and the average revenue per user (ASPU)

Forecasts split by category of OTT video service (SVoD, TVoD, linear)

Forecasts for eight regions

An analysis detailing the individual regional trends.

Key performance indicators:

Users/subscribers

Population penetration

Spend

ASPU

All of the above split by the following categories of OTT video service:

Linear - channels (paid-for and free)

Linear - events

TVoD - rental

TVoD - ownership

SVoD (paid-for and free)

operator OTT

Also split by device type:

Smartphone

Tablet

PC

TV set (including STB, smart TVs, consoles and other streamers)

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary

The total spend on OTT video services will more than double between 2018 and 2023, from USD42 billion to USD96 billion

Two-thirds of the OTT retail revenue growth between 2018 and 2023 will come from SVoD services; revenue from linear services will have the largest growth rate

Retail revenue will grow at a faster rate than the number of users across all regions thanks to an increase in service stacking and greater adoption of linear services

Worldwide forecasts and regional comparison

Worldwide: OTT video penetration will be the highest in NA and DVAP; revenue from linear services will grow significantly in all regions during the forecast period

Worldwide: spend on OTT video services will grow from USD42 billion to USD96 billion between 2018 and 2023

Worldwide: the total number of OTT users will reach 915 million in 2023, most of which will subscribe to at least one SVoD service

Worldwide: SVoD will continue to be the main driver of OTT user base growth; the SVoD user base will increase by over 400 million between 2018 and 2023

Worldwide: the total retail revenue from TVoD services will reach USD8.1 billion by 2023; Western Europe will account for over a third of it

Worldwide: nearly 10% of households will use linear OTT services by 2023; the take-up in North America and DVAP will continue to be greater than that in other regions

Worldwide: revenue from pay-TV providers' OTT services will account for nearly a quarter of the total revenue from OTT video services by 2023

Regional trends

Western Europe: SVoD retail revenue will almost double between 2018 and 2023; the linear services share of the total spend will grow from 18% to 29%

Western Europe: SVoD will continue to be the most-popular retail model for OTT video in Western Europe, but linear service take-up will grow more rapidly

Western Europe: linear OTT services will account for 28% of the total OTT spend by 2023, up from just 18% in 2018

Central and Eastern Europe: the value of OTT video is constrained by low-priced traditional services and piracy, but the total retail revenue will still more than double

Central and Eastern Europe: the take-up of SVoD is growing at a similar pace to that of linear channels; new users are predominately based in Russia and Turkey

Central and Eastern Europe: the penetration of premium OTT services will remain relatively low in the region, except in Turkey, where linear services are very popular

Middle East and North Africa: OTT spend will double between 2018 and 2023 as OTT video take-up will continue to grow from a relatively limited base

Middle East and North Africa: day passes and microtransactions will help to drive premium OTT adoption, causing the number of SVoD and linear events users to grow

Middle East and North Africa: premium OTT video penetration will remain relatively low across the region; Qatar and the UAE are notable outliers

Sub-Saharan Africa: the introduction of new, affordable OTT services will cause ASPU to decline slightly from 2018 onwards, but revenue will grow rapidly

Sub-Saharan Africa: the number of OTT video users will quadruple, partly due to the increasing popularity of operator-bundled OTT services

China: OTT players' investments in original content will result in an increase in service stacking, leading to ASPU growth during the forecast period

China: SVoD will continue to dominate the OTT market; 99% of OTT users will subscribe to at least one SVoD service in 2023

EMAP excl. China: OTT revenue will be dominated by SVoD because many linear services are being bundled free of charge, rather than paid for separately

EMAP excl. China: many consumers will take free OTT video services bundled with their mobile or fixed tariffs; the importance of linear/live content will increase

Emerging Asia-Pacific: premium OTT video penetration will be the highest in China and Malaysia due to the high popularity of SVoD services

Developed Asia-Pacific: OTT video retail revenue growth will continue to be driven by SVoD services in the majority of countries in the region

Developed Asia-Pacific: most OTT video users in DVAP are based in Japan; the market in Australia is similar to that in Japan, but that in New Zealand is different

Developed Asia-Pacific: revenue from linear services will grow rapidly in Australia and New Zealand following operator linear OTT service launches

North America: the total premium OTT spend will grow by USD17 billion between 2018 and 2023, driven by an increase in OTT ASPU and higher user penetration

North America: there will be nearly 120 million premium OTT users, most of whom will subscribe to SVoD services by 2023

Geographical coverage: the penetration of OTT services will be high in both Canada and the USA, but service usage will differ between the two countries

Latin America: SVoD will account for nearly 90% of the premium OTT spend in 2023, the majority of which will come from Netflix

Latin America: the total number of SVoD users will more than double between 2018 and 2023, growing from 31 million to 66 million

Forecast methodology and assumptions

How we classify OTT video services in this forecast

