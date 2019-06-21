Head of State appoints new ambassadors

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 21 - President João Lourenço last Thursday dismissed Hermínio Joaquim Escórcio and Eduardo Ruas de Jesus Manuel from the posts of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors to Argentina and the Republic of Guinea, respectively. ,

On a press note, the President’s Civil Affairs Office informs that the Angolan Head of State made the following appointments:

Cecília Caldeira da Conceição Rosário, to the post of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Switzerland.

Fidelino de Jesus Florentino Pelinganga, to the post of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Argentina.

Maria de Fátima Monteiro Jardim, to the post of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Italy.

Maria Cuandina Tchipepa de Carvalho, to the post of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Guinea.

Still on Thursday, the Head of State appointed Manuel José Nunes Júnior to be Minister of State for Economic Co-ordination (previously minister of state for economic and social issues coordination).

The country’s Chief Magistrate also appointed Carolina Cerqueira to be Minister of State for Social Area, a position that was created on May 29 this year.

Prior to this appointment, Carolina Cerqueira was sacked as Culture minister, a position she held since May 5, 2016.

According to the note, the newly nominated officials are to be sworn into their respective positions this Friday (June 21).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.