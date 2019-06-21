DALLAS, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global artificial intelligence market looks attractive with opportunities in the healthcare, security, retail, automotive, manufacturing, and financial technology (fintech) sectors. The global artificial intelligence market is expected to reach $71 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 26% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for virtual assistance for easy accessibility of services and growing adoption of cloud-based technology.



Browse 89 market data tables and 106 figures spread through 206 pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Artificial Intelligence Market" at https://www.lucintel.com/artificial-intelligence-market.aspx

In this market, different types of artificial intelligence such as machine learning, natural learning processing, and others are used as technology. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the machine learning technology will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of this technology in the autonomous applications and growing consumer preference for IoT-enabled devices.

Download Free PDF Brochure @ https://www.lucintel.com/artificial-intelligence-market.aspx#/

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of IoT (internet of things), increasing installation of smart home devices, and growing industrial automation in countries, such as China, India, and Taiwan.

Pre-Purchase Query @ https://www.lucintel.com/artificial-intelligence-market.aspx#/

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the artificial intelligence industry, include growing adoption of artificial intelligence in IoT applications and increasing demand for AI-enabled processors. Intel, IBM, Amazon, Facebook, NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, General Electric, and NEC Corporation and others are among the major artificial intelligence manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed and forecasted for the global artificial intelligence market by end use industry, technology, product and service, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “ Growth Opportunities in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis .” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or mail at helpdesk@lucintel.com .

Media contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.