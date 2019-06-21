Morpheus becomes first in Macau to win Prix Versailles award

City of Dreams’ ultra-luxury hotel project is awarded the prestigious architecture and design accolade for Central and Northeast Asia in the Hotels category

MACAU, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has become the first in Macau to win a Prix Versailles regional award. Honored with the prestigious architecture and design accolade at Prix Versailles 2019 for Central and Northeast Asia in the Hotels category, Morpheus is the world’s first free-form exoskeleton high-rise designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid. The Prix Versailles celebrates inspiration, progress and inclusion with the mission to transform architecture and design into a tool for sustainable ecological, societal and cultural development. The continental winners including Morpheus were selected by an independent jury. The awards’ Worldwide Finale will be held at its discerned headquarters at UNESCO, Paris on September 12, 2019.



Morpheus is the latest ultra-luxury, USD 1.1 billion hotel project to open at Melco’s flagship integrated resort, City of Dreams Macau. This achievement follows Morpheus being hailed as one of the World’s Greatest Places 2018 last year by TIME Magazine, just two months after its opening, and being named Building of the Year 2019 by ArchDaily, the world’s most visited architecture website. More recently, Morpheus won Best Hotel Architecture & Best New Hotel Construction & Design in Macau at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2019.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are delighted that Morpheus has been granted the esteemed Prix Versailles 2019 award in acknowledgement of the hotel’s architectural and design excellence. We thank the judges for recognizing our devotion towards sustainable ecological, societal and cultural development, further reinforcing Melco’s position as a global premium brand that goes beyond gaming and raises the bar in luxury hospitality. We thank and congratulate our collaborators including the late Dame Zaha Hadid and her talented team who contribute to the continued success and achievements of Morpheus at City of Dreams. Melco strives to continue developing iconic world-firsts for both Macau and beyond.”

About Morpheus at City of Dreams, Macau

Morpheus represents another stunning world first contribution Melco has created in Macau, characterized by an unprecedented level of attention to detail and designed with the premium guest experience in mind. Morpheus represents several architectural and technological breakthroughs. The monolithic block is intriguing in its unconventional architectural construction. A series of voids offers the 40-storey building complexity and volume; two towers are connected at the podium levels and at the roof, with two additional bridges for guests to experience the spectacular external voids from within the building.

Located in City of Dreams, an integrated entertainment resort that has established itself as a premier leisure and entertainment destination in Macau, Morpheus houses over 770 guest rooms, suites and villas, an executive lounge, a sky pool situated 130 meters above ground, the world’s most fashion-forward brands and retail options, an in-house Spa Butler concept, as well as VIP gaming and VIP villas on the top floors. Morpheus offers guests world-class experiences exceeding 5-star hotel standards. Dining options include Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, awarded two Michelin-stars less than six months into its opening, and Voyages, the legendary French chef’s restaurant inspired by his travels. Yí offers regional Chinese cuisine served omakase-style, while the king of modern patisserie, Pierre Hermé, has created a sleek lounge serving the finest delicacies never seen before in Asia. The hotel also serves as a living gallery featuring original contemporary art by globally renowned artists KAWS, Jean-Michel Othoniel and Thilo Heinzmann.

/EIN News/ -- About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreams.com.ph ), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.