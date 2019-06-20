CORRECTION: Press Release: Ziyen Inc. June 17th, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Inc., an oil and energy company, today announced that the original press release captioned, “Ziyen Inc. Engages Leading FINRA Regulated Digital Bank, Prime Trust LLC,” published on June 17th, 2019 referred, incorrectly, to Prime Trust as a FINRA and SEC regulated bank, whereas Prime Trust is a Nevada registered trust company which provides custody, trust and escrow services. Ziyen Inc. would like to correct this error issued by Ziyen Inc. with respect to Prime Trust, LLC.



Below is the corrected press release in its entirely with the relevant updates.



Ziyen Inc.: Holders of digital currency can now invest in oil projects using Bitcoin

Joins Corporate Giants by Accepting Cryptocurrency as Investment for ZiyenCoin

Ziyen Inc., a leading oil and energy technology company, is now capable of accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum Cryptocurrencies as payment for ZiyenCoin. This service is enabled by Prime Trust, LLC., a Nevada registered company providing custody, trust and escrow services.

Alastair Caithness, CEO, added:

“This is a great day for Ziyen Inc. and a critical move in the evolution of our company as it joins the emergence of oil and energy digitization and Security Token Offerings.

With Prime Trust’s transaction technology, you can now invest in Ziyen Inc. with minimal friction, regardless of whether the investor is remitting funds to escrow via wire, ACH, check, credit card, Bitcoin or Ethereum.”

Learn more about Ziyen Inc. and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview.

ZiyenCoin is the First Energy Security Token Offering (STO) under SEC Regulation. D, 506(c) and is only available to accredited investors through its opening round of funding.

Click to learn more about how to invest and Prime Trust on-boarding services.

If you would like a copy of ZiyenCoin’s Security Token Offering, then please email support@ziyen.com or visit www.ziyen.com for more information.

About Ziyen Inc.:

Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million-dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is set up to be the first Oil & Energy Security Token Offering (STO) to be compliant by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), creating a fully trackable and unencumbered worldwide movement of digital currency in concert with blockchain supply chain management and the certainty of blockchain verified contracting. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation as JPM Morgan's JPM Coin, 506c Regulation D Security Token Offering. For more information visit www.ziyen.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Edward Alontaga

Media Relations at Ziyen Inc.

mediarelations@ziyen.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.