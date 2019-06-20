Homalco and Interfor Celebrate Partnership on National Indigenous Peoples Day 2019

CAMPBELL RIVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWÉMALHKWU (HOMALCO) FIRST NATION and INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor”) (TSX:IFP) have signed a five-year relationship agreement that builds on the meaningful, mutually beneficial, and long-term relationship they have built over the last 10 years.



/EIN News/ -- On June 21, 2019, Interfor will be honoured to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with Homalco First Nation and acknowledge their relationship and business partnership with the community.

Through this partnership, Interfor and Homalco First Nation have agreed to work together to jointly plan forestry projects within the Homalco traditional territory. Homalco is involved in Interfor’s planning and operations, and there are open lines of communication to ensure meaningful engagement and joint decision-making.

As part of the agreement, Homalco and Interfor have a unique business-to-business arrangement exchanging logs harvested in Homalco traditional territory for lumber the Nation will use for wood-frame construction projects in their community, including housing.

“Interfor is proud to enter into a long-term relationship agreement with Homalco First Nation. We believe partnerships are key to building a strong, viable forest economy, and to provide opportunities for First Nations to build prosperous and sustainable futures. This agreement supports a strong economic partnership that has meaningful benefits to both the Homalco Nation and Interfor,” said Ric Slaco, Vice President and Chief Forester.

Not only is Homalco First Nation a vital partner for Interfor, Homalco Forestry Limited Partnership is one of Interfor’s key harvesting contractors on the BC coast and a provider for employment opportunities for Nation members. Interfor also works with Homalco Wildlife Tours to balance harvesting and tourism activities to ensure the success of both businesses.

“Homalco looks forward to building a positive relationship with Interfor as we mutually benefit from the forestry resources within our Traditional Territory,” said Homalco Chief Darren Blaney.

ABOUT XWÉMALHKWU ~ PEOPLE OF SWIFT MOVING WATERS

The Homalco are also known as the Mainland Comox along with the Tla’amin, Klahoose and K'omoks First Nations. The ancestral tongue is the Comox language. The Homalco Community located in Campbell River began development in 1990, with the first homes being constructed in 1992. Today there are 78 households with 250 people living in the community.

The traditional territory of the Homalco is the whole of Bute Inlet and the Discovery Islands, expanding west to Campbell River, East to the Homathco Icefields, North towards Lochborough Inlet and South towards Powell River and Comox. The Homalco had many temporary camps set up to hunt, fish and gather, with a permanent winter village located at Look-out point (Aaron rapids/Sonora), "Aupe" an area just south - west of Sonora.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com .

