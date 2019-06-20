Rennert International Cuts the Ribbon at Its New Location in New York City

International Educational Partners and NYC Tourism Applaud Environment for Learning in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennert International, a New York City-based international language school, teacher training center and translation services provider, officially cut the ribbon at its new location, 12 East 41st Street, in Manhattan, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in one of the buildings occupied by Berkeley College. The event recognized Rennert’s 46-year history and highlighted the interests in international education from many of its global partners. The language school has conducted business with Berkeley College for nearly three decades and the new venture provides an opportunity for both institutions to scale their international offerings, combine resources and better serve students through a one-stop approach to language education and English as a Second Language (ESL) teaching and learning resources. More than 120 leaders in international education and tourism saluted Rennert at the ceremony.



Cezar and Cyndy



Kelly Curtain, Executive Vice President of NYC & Company, addresses the gathering at Rennert International’s new location in Manhattan. She applauded Rennert’s commitment to teaching and to nourishing deep cultural connections, noting that more than 20 percent of all visitors to New York City last year were international visitors.



At the ribbon-cutting for the new facilities of Rennert International at 12 East 41st Street in Manhattan, NY, on June 13, 2019, leaders from Rennert and Berkeley College, representatives of international student agent companies and New York City business, heralded the benefits for students, faculty and New York City. At left, left to right are: Kevin L. Luing, Berkeley College Chairman; Kelly Curtain, Executive Vice President, NYC & Company; Eimear Harrison, Executive Vice President, Rennert International; César Rennert, President and Founder, Rennert International; Cynthia Marchese, Senior Vice President, Berkeley College; Jenny Branch, Student Ambassador, Berkeley College and Rennert International; Dawn Henning, Vice President, Business Development, Rennert International; and Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. Right, Mr. Rennert and Ms. Marchese tell the story of the partnership between Rennert and Berkeley and the opportunity the new location offers.





“Congratulations on this exciting new partnership,” said Kelly Curtain, Executive Vice President of NYC & Company, noting that 13.6 million international people (more than 20 percent of all visitors to New York City) visited New York City last year. “We live in a global society. Nothing can replace that human connection. Diversity and inclusion is core to the DNA of NYC. We thank Rennert for your commitment to teaching and to nourishing the deep cultural connections that can take place when people can really communicate with each other, and we congratulate you,” she said, acknowledging Berkeley College’s rich tradition of inclusion, with three decades of international programs that lead students to better careers and more fulfilling lives.



/EIN News/ -- “The similar values and longstanding relationship between Rennert International and Berkeley College will further this healthy relationship in ways we may not have imagined before,” said Kevin L. Luing, Berkeley College Chairman. “We envision this becoming an international hub, encompassing many educational institutions at this great location.”

Founded in 1973 by César Rennert, the institution has provided language education in New York City for 46 years. Rennert International is world-renowned, working with more than 5,000 respected educational partners, colleges and universities from across the globe to implement a strong language pathway for students to access colleges of their choosing. Independently recruited Rennert students from overseas have studied in New York, deciding later to transfer to more than 75 institutions of higher education in the New York City area and beyond, since 2012.

“Berkeley’s history of excellence in experiential teaching and learning and putting students first, is complementary to Rennert’s approach to serving clients. This is a union that will open additional opportunities for students and professionals throughout the world,” said Mr. Rennert.

Rennert International promotes its programs and New York City as an important study destination to more than 80 countries. The school has been shortlisted nine times consecutively by Study Travel magazine for the Star Language School North America Award. Prior to its move, Rennert operated from 211 East 43rd Street, Manhattan.

In October 2018, Berkeley Language Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkeley Educational Services of New York, Inc. (BESNY), acquired Rennert International. BESNY is the parent of Berkeley College, a family owned institution with campuses in Brooklyn, Manhattan and White Plains, NY. While occupying space in one of the buildings where Berkeley College in Manhattan is located, Rennert continues to operate as an independent institution.

www.rennert.com @RennertNewYork @RennertInternational @Rennertteens @nycgo

Contact: Dawn Henning

Rennert International

o 1-646-651-1168 | m 1-917-664-6747

dhenning@rennert@rennert.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32897d99-e8f9-4c21-be31-4090604e0b33

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1ccf759-6c89-4926-b2f7-83deadc1c25a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ecae3b4-7479-4f33-922f-dc16a7a42656



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.