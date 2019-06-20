ZTR Acquisition Corp. to Resume Trading on June 24th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTR Acquisition Corp. (formerly, Oyster Oil and Gas Ltd.) (the “Company”) announces that effective at the opening of markets on June 24, 2019, its listing will be transferred to the NEX board of the Exchange, and trading will resume under the ticker symbol “ZTR.H”.



Martin Bajic, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (604) 628-5621

Fax: (604) 662-7950

This news release contains statements about the Company's expectations regarding the resumption of trading on the Exchange, and the transfer of its listing to the NEX board of the Exchange, that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval for the resumption of trading. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except a required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



