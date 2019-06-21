Looking for Drake Tax Software Reviews?

Drake Professional Tax Software has been serving professional tax preparers since 1977 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drake provides the functional tools needed for a tax office to run successfully. Although there are areas for potential improvement, tax professionals have shown loyalty to Drake as they have become quite familiar with its features and tools. Let’s take a look at some of the features Drake provides in our Drake tax software review below.

With Drake’s creation of its Accounting and Payroll application, Drake Accounting, tax professionals can more accurately and quickly access and manage client financial records. There are several different modules used through this application which Drake has optimized to be its most advanced integration yet. Additionally, another useful feature that helps save tax professionals time on tedious tasks is Drake’s GruntWorx. This integration allows for the handling of documents and data entry in an organized and timely fashion that many professional tax preparers may find quite useful and easy to use.

In terms of file sharing and transferring documents between tax pros and their clients, Drake has furnished SecureFile Pro, an online portal that allows for the access of documents, forms, and other pertinent taxpayer information. If you’ve ever used a cloud type service/online storage, this is pretty much the same thing and quite simple to use. In terms of its benefits, the platform has a user-friendly interface that allows tax preparers to spend less time actively collecting files and handling paperwork.

The last feature worth mentioning is Drake E-Pay. This payment module allows tax pros to collect fees from their clients with a simple click of a button located on the software’s toolbar to process any payment. There is no requirement to have a credit card reader, which can save tax offices some money, however offices may choose to integrate one.

Although Drake tax software provides functional software and integrations, it may seem a bit out-dated in comparison to other professional tax software. Drake could gain more customer loyalty by integrating a user-friendly mobile application for both tax pros and taxpayers, as this seems to be the going trend in the professional tax software market. The convenience of this technology goes a long way with the more modern tax offices.

