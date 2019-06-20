IMAC HOLDINGS FEATURED AT 2019 HEALTH CARE BENEFITS SUMMIT IN MEMPHIS

IMAC executive shares innovative, cost-effective treatment strategies and long-term outcome data for musculoskeletal conditions during presentation to Fortune 500 company representatives and health value industry pioneers



BRENTWOOD, Tenn, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of I nnovative M edical A dvancements and C are, specializing in regenerative and rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, announces participation in the Validation Institute’s 2019 Health Care Benefits Summit held yesterday at the FedEx Institute of Technology in Memphis. Matthew Wallis, cofounder and chief operating officer, presented the value proposition IMAC Regeneration Centers offers to self-funded companies and other payers, given the Company’s advanced approach to treating musculoskeletal conditions. According to the World Health Organization, musculoskeletal conditions impact one in two adult Americans, the same number as those with cardiovascular or chronic respiratory diseases combined, and are the second largest contributor to disability worldwide.

“Presenting to thought leaders and experts at the Memphis Health Care Benefits Summit offered IMAC the opportunity to showcase how we offer clinical and financial solutions that consistently deliver better health outcomes and lower cost than conventional approaches to musculoskeletal conditions,” said Mr. Wallis. “Participation in the Summit allowed us the opportunity to collaborate with other leaders that share our mission of providing the best patient outcomes and dedication to continuous quality improvement in the healthcare industry.”

During the employer panel, one Fortune 500 company’s benefit manager discussed the importance of innovative benefit alternatives to determine the best offerings for their 42,000 plan members. A keynote presenter representing another Fortune 500 company, centered his message on the importance of building systems that automatically move healthcare consumers to safe and conservative treatments.

RD Whitney, C.E.O. of Validation Institute, was pleased with the event and grateful for the contribution of so many leaders and innovators in the industry. "It's great to bring employers and innovative solutions like IMAC together locally in a wonderful city like Memphis, as we all work toward improving quality outcomes and cost of healthcare."

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, third-party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Portsmouth, N.H., the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement-restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including brand ambassadors Ozzie Smith, David Price, Tony Delk and Mike Ditka. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

