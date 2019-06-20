IBRI in license agreement for access to Lilly’s Fab Phage Display Library

Will speed the discovery and validation of new antibodies to improve human health

INDIANAPOLIS, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI) today announced it has entered into a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the IBRI to access Lilly’s proprietary Fab Phage Display Library.



/EIN News/ -- The agreement enables the IBRI’s Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Center (PBC) , which is focused on improving human health through the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies, to use the library to identify new antibodies and validate the effectiveness of new diagnostics. A Fab Phage Display Library serves as a large database of known bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria) that contains the genetic information that encodes them.

“A Phage Display Library is a cornerstone technology used to discover and develop novel biotherapeutics,” said Vidadi Yusibov, Ph.D., director of the IBRI PBC. “Access to this technology is a significant enhancement to the IBRI’s capabilities in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. In addition to our internal efforts, the IBRI will establish partnerships to utilize the library for developing new diagnostic tools and therapeutic interventions for a range of disease targets.”

“We are excited to gain access to Lilly’s Fab Phage Display Library,” said Jay McGill, Ph.D., IBRI chief operating officer. “This is another example of how we are collaborating strategically to bridge technologies between industry and academia, to advance innovations from discovery to the clinic.”

“Lilly is pleased to support the IBRI, and we share their mission of advancing discovery of novel drugs in Indiana,” said Darren Carroll, senior vice president of corporate business development at Lilly. “Through the licensing of this Lilly library, we are hopeful that the IBRI and its partners can make meaningful therapeutic advancements that lead to improved health for patients.”

The Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI) is an independent, nonprofit discovery science and applied research institute currently targeting diabetes, metabolic disease, poor nutrition and related health data science. Inspired by Indiana’s leading life sciences companies, research universities and philanthropic community, the IBRI is building a world-class organization of researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs to catalyze scientific discovery and its application, resulting in improved health outcomes for Indiana patients and beyond. http://www.Indianabiosciences.org

