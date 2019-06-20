Tariffs Threaten Children’s Developmental Milestones

Strider® Bikes Founder and CEO Testifies Before the U.S. Trade Representative’s Commission

/EIN News/ --

Washington DC, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Strider Balance Bike creator, Ryan McFarland, shared the chilling effect 25% tariffs would have on American children’s health in his testimony before the U.S. Trade Representative’s Commission. Mr. McFarland’s objection to including children’s products in the fourth round of tariffs on Chinese goods stems from his commitment to teaching every child in America how to ride a bike. His vision first took shape with the invention of the Strider Balance Bike. The mission has continued with the establishment of the Strider Education Foundation in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) that gives Strider Balance Bikes, curriculum and resources to schools to help young children learn to ride.

The Strider Baby Bundle and other children's products face price increases under newly proposed tariffs.



Ryan McFarland, inventor of Strider Balance Bikes, requested children's products be excluded from the latest round of tariffs in his June 20 testimony before the U.S. Trade Representative’s Commission.









“By helping children learn to ride a bicycle from infancy, Strider is playing a critical role in improving childhood health and development in the United States,” Mr. McFarland explained, “The proposed tariffs put Strider’s mission at risk and amount to a tax on consumers… these tariffs will undermine our ability to support the Strider Education Foundation and our ability to make balance bikes affordable and accessible to as many children as possible. “

If his testimony falls on deaf ears, prices of children’s products — including Strider Baby Bundle rockers and Strider Balance Bikes — could increase by 25% when the fourth round of Section 301 tariffs take effect.

ABOUT STRIDER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Strider creates and inspires future generations of riders by giving children as young as six months old the best first-bike experience. From rocking-horse bikes for babies, to patented balance bikes and pedal conversion kits Strider has revolutionized the learn-to-ride process and the childhood riding experience. Children across the globe are starting on Strider Bikes and becoming two-wheeling virtuosos – before they’re out of diapers.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider has sold more than 2.5 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit www.StriderBikes.com, Facebook , YouTube, or Instagram.

About Strider® Education Foundation and All Kids Bike

The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life. Through the development of a proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum and donations of the world’s most advanced training bikes, the nonprofit organization makes riding available, safe, easy, and fun for everyone.

All Kids Bike® is a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. Visit www.AllKidsBike.org.

Attachments

Dan Chell Strider Sports International Inc. (605) 342-0266 Dan@StriderBikes.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.