SupplyCore Donates $30,860 to Local Non-Profits

Company associates raise money during annual charity auction

/EIN News/ -- Rockford, IL, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore Inc., a supply chain and technology integrator, donated $30,860 to local non-profit organizations today after a successful fundraiser.



Through this annual fundraising event, employees raised $15,430, setting a new all-time record since the inception of this event in 2007. SupplyCore matched the amount raised, bringing the grand total of money donated to $30,860. All proceeds will be donated to four not-for-profit organizations, including Youth Services Network, RAMP, Walter Lawson’s Children’s Home, and the Veterans’ Drop-In Center in Rockford.



Earlier today during a special ceremony at SupplyCore corporate headquarters in downtown Rockford, SupplyCore representatives presented each agency with a check in the amount of $7,715. SupplyCore President & CEO Peter Provenzano, a longtime supporter and advocate for the greater Rockford community, promotes a company-wide culture of giving and voluntarism.



“SupplyCore is proud to be an active corporate citizen of the greater Rockford region,” Provenzano said. “Our associates are community-minded, generous, and passionate about volunteering. Though SupplyCore matches the auction amount raised, this event is 100% driven by our associates which makes it even more satisfying.”



Associates raise money for various causes throughout the year, and this particular fundraiser dates back to 2007. The event, organized by SupplyCore’s Activities Committee, featured auction items generously donated by a variety of merchants. This year, SupplyCore received over 200 donation items from 97 different businesses.



