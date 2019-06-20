NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPX: NECB) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about August 2, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 5, 2019.



NorthEast Community Bancorp, MHC (the “MHC”), the Company’s majority stockholder, having previously received the requisite regulatory non-objection, has determined to waive receipt of the quarterly dividend.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank. NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates five full-service branches in New York State and three full-service branches in Massachusetts and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York.

Contact: Kenneth A. Martinek Chairman and CEO Telephone: (914) 684-2500

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.