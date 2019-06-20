Is CrossLink Tax Software Right for Your Tax Office?

CrossLink is a professional tax software company that has proven to deliver practical and modern solutions to professional tax preparers nation-wide.

SAN JOSE , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With their main office located in Tracy, CA, CrossLink tax software has been providing professional solutions to tax preparers since the late 1980s. Their dedication to providing simple and modern solutions to tax preparers has helped them grow into a reputable and dependable professional tax software solutions company.

Consistently evolving with taxpayer and tax preparer needs in mind, CrossLink has gained a strong foothold in the industry by providing original innovations that are both useful and easy-to-use. The company’s taxpayer mobile application and ERO mobile application are both great examples of their dedication to equipping tax offices with the best the industry has to offer. CrossLink tax software reviews by professional tax preparers have shown that these applications greatly facilitate communications between tax offices and their clients. More specifically, these apps have proven to save valuable time in the collection of tax forms and any pertinent information in the tax preparation process.

It is apparent that CrossLink tax software aims at simplifying the tax preparation process as much as possible. In addition to furnishing user-friendly applications, the company offers more integrations that help cut down time spent per client-interaction even further. The handheld scanner and signature pad offered by CrossLink are a must have for high volume offices. Used together, these paperless solutions save offices time, money and space. With these integrations, printing, copying, and maintaining physical files/forms are a thing of the past.

One of the most valuable features appreciated by CrossLink users is their multi-office management platform. For both mobile and growing offices, CrossLink tax software offers multi-tier licenses (feeders). This multi-tier structure makes the management of multiple offices or multiple preparers simple and stress-free. With all information collected by feeder licenses routed back to the main license, client information and form management is simpler than ever. Also, tax office owners can rest assured knowing that authority guidelines for preparing and submitting are customizable by the main office.



Lastly, a great idea for any tax office thinking of switching to CrossLink is to test it out first by downloading a CrossLink tax software demo.

