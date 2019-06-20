Parliament approves 2017 General State Account

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 20 - The National Assembly (AN) today approved the General State Account (CGE) for the financial year 2017, with 119 votes in favor and 50 votes against. ,

The document, presented by the finance minister, Archer Mangueira, sparked heated debate among lawmakers, with 119 votes in favor (MPLA), no abstention and 50 against (UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS and FNLA)."

It is another accountability exercise on our side and, on the side of Parliament, a monitoring exercise," said the Finance Minister, noting that since 2011 the Government has regularly presented the CGE.

He said they had taken note of the need to correct some management procedures, for which the Government, in monitoring the execution of the Budget, has made recommendations to the budget units.

It is understood to be a permanent exercise that is being done with a lot of training, from the main officials for the management of public resources, at different levels."

We have been working every year, before the start of the implementation of any budget and throughout its implementation, in the training of managers and heads of the ministerial departments, to improve the methods and correct the anomalies that are verified," said the minister.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.