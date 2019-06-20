S’WELL APPOINTS SEASONED MARKETER JOSH DEAN AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

/EIN News/ -- New York City, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 – S’well , creator of the original fashion hydration accessory and global sustainable brand, has named brand veteran, Josh Dean as Chief Marketing Officer. Dean reports to Founder and CEO Sarah Kauss and is tasked with elevating S’well. He will be leading the charge to drive marketing and consumer demand across all marketing functions and help further the brand’s purpose and popularity.



“This is a pivotal time in S’well’s brand story as we continue to innovate and launch new products into new categories, including vacuum-insulated food containers in summer 2019,” said Kauss. “Josh’s full spectrum of experience will be invaluable in activating comprehensive marketing and campaign strategies that drive S’well forward into the future.”



Originally from the UK, Dean is an accomplished brand executive with almost two decades of experience in the CPG industry focused on evolving brand perception to strategically build and grow businesses. He was most recently the CMO at underwear and apparel brand Tommy John where he relaunched the brand and drove exponential growth. He has won multiple awards including most recently being honored as one of AdAge’s 40 under 40. Prior to that, Dean spent his early years at Unilever working on campaigns for Axe and Dove, before transitioning to Chobani as Vice President of Brand Communications. Throughout his diverse career, Dean’s work has consistently helped strengthen consumer loyalty to drive long-term engagement and growth.



“Over the last nine years, S’well has built an incredible business and loyal fan base,” said Dean. “What sits at the heart of S’well are sustainable and stylish products that offer superior performance and an authentic brand purpose that consumers connect with passionately. We have an opportunity to further articulate this powerful story, growing the franchise to attract new customers and elevating S’well to become a global and iconic brand.”

Logo





About S'well

Launched in 2010, S’well is a global manufacturer, wholesaler and online retailer of reusable, insulated products that fuse style and performance with purpose. S’well beverage containers are beautifully crafted and composed of BPA/BPS-free, food-grade, stainless steel. Most S’well beverage products, including S’ip by S’well, keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12.

S’well is committed to helping create and sustain positive change, by minimizing single-use plastic consumption through programs like the Million Bottle Project and supporting communities in need with UNICEF and Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). S’well has been named to the Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing, privately-held companies (#99) and a #1 Fastest-Growing, Women-Led Company by The Women Presidents’ Organization, among other honors. S’well products are sold in 65 countries. Visit www.swellbottle.com to learn more.

Media Contact Diandra Bolton dbolton@swellbottle.com



