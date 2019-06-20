Dr. Eugenio Galindo looks toward UV Safety Awareness Month

Oncology specialist Dr. Eugenio Galindo reveals details of upcoming UV Safety Awareness Month.

MISSION, TEXAS, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With July marking UV Safety Awareness Month each year in the United States, Dr. Eugenio Galindo is keen to share details of the annual awareness initiative. A prominent oncology specialist serving the Rio Grande Valley area of South Texas, Dr. Galindo explains more about UV exposure and its links to skin cancer."It's important to be safe in the sun," says Dr. Galindo, "but there's more to UV Safety Awareness Month than just this simple message.""The goal of UV Safety Awareness Month is to spread the word about how vital protection from the harmful effects of UV rays really is, not just in July, but year-round," adds the oncologist.UV light from the sun, as well as from tanning beds, is a form of radiation, classified by wavelength: UVA, UVB, and UVC. "All UVC light from the sun is blocked by the ozone layer, but not UVB or UVA," reveals Dr. Galindo. Both UVA and UVB, he says, are closely associated with skin cancer development."What's most surprising to many people, however," says Dr. Galindo, "is that artificial UV light, such as that from tanning beds, is often the most dangerous, particularly in terms of causing cancer."Indeed, the American Academy of Dermatology suggests that tanning beds may be directly responsible for as many as 400,000 new cases of skin cancer in the United States each year.According to the American Cancer Society, meanwhile, a total of more than 5 million basal skin cancer cases, and approximately 3.3 million squamous cell skin cancer cases are diagnosed annually, with excessive UV exposure playing a part in many."In addition to causing skin cancer, excessive UV exposure is also responsible for causing cataracts and other eye damage, premature aging of the skin, immune system suppression, and a variety of further health complaints and conditions," Dr. Eugenio Galindo adds As such, he says, it's important to ensure a level of protection from harmful UV rays wherever possible. "Avoid the bright midday sun, especially during the summer, stay away from indoor tanning beds, and always remember sunscreen," advises the specialist cancer doctor.UV Safety Awareness Month is promoted each July by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Cancer Society, and the Oncology Nursing Society, as well as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the U.S. Forest Service, among various other organizations. Dr. Eugenio Galindo is an experienced physician specializing in oncology, certified through the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Galindo has served in the Rio Grande Valley area for almost three decades and is an active participant in bringing the latest in cancer treatment and screening to the southernmost tip of South Texas. Fluent in English and Spanish, Dr. Galindo has also authored several influential medical publications on the subject of oncology.



