Nexcopy Offers Larger USB-C Duplicator as 40 Target System

Nexcopy Inc. introduces the USB-C400PC, a 40 target USB-C or USB 3.1 Duplicator specifically design for USB Type C flash memory drives.

LAKE FOREST, CA, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last month Nexcopy Inc. introduced the first 20 target USB-C duplicator. Building on that technology, Nexcopy finished the software and hardware requirements for a larger, 40 target duplication system.The USB-C Duplicator has a list of features which pivot from the award winning Nexcopy Drive Manager software. Features include:- Six copy modes- Binary copy mode supports all formats; HFS, Ext2,3,4, Proprietary- Unique data streaming to each USB-C socket- Binary verification- Erase and D.o.D. Erase for disk sanitization- Data collection to extract files off USB-C devices- Intuitive and informative Drive Manager software- Upgradeable to PRO Series for USB-C write protection- Upgradeable to PRO Series for USB-C partitioningStan McCrosky, head of Sales, comments, “Although USB-C flash drives are not main stream, we continue to get questions about duplication equipment for that memory type. I am excited to announce this larger 40 target system. The USB-C connector on flash memory will be slow and steady in the years ahead, and Nexcopy is ready for that demand.”The USB-C400PC duplicator is based off the chassis of the USB200PC system. The ergonomic design and perfectly slanted faceplate with top-down insertion is the optimal configuration for heavy users who deal with flash drives hours on end. The USB-C sockets are clearly labeled on the faceplate and correspond with the Drive Manager software making it easy to identify USB-C media. The USB-C400PC uses two USB-C200PC chassis and is controlled by the host computer to both aggregator boxes. The USB-C400PC solution is 110 and 220 compliant.“Apple computers and Iot, or Internet Of Things, are driving the force behind the increased demand for USB-C flash drive consumption. Although the internet is great for many data sharing applications, there is still a great need for data dissemination off line. USB is still the definitive choice among users to share data via flash memory,” states Greg Morris, President of Nexcopy.Morris continues, “We see the demand of USB-C duplication to only rise in the coming years. In technology, smaller is always better, and as devices get slimmer in size the USB type A socket will eventually phase out and USB type C taking over. The transition is slow, but it is inevitable; and with that said, we are ready - today.”The Drive Manager software which ships with the USB-C400PC offers six copy modes. Some of the more technical copy modes include binary Device Copy, Image Duplication and Unique Data Streaming. Device Copy mode uses two sub-settings a user may select to perform their required data load. Device Copy mode may be set for short image copy or full image copy. Both settings will copy boot strap code, partition tables, file system and files and folders. The short image device copy is used to copy only the data clusters used on the master device. This ultimately saves time by decreasing the amount of data being copied to targets. The full image copy mode will make binary copies of the entire master USB-C drive. This full image copy mode is required for file formats a Windows operating system cannot identify, such as HFS, Ext2,3,4 and proprietary file structures.Unique data streaming is an ever growing market segment. The Nexcopy data streaming function gives a user the ability to put unique data to each USB-C flash drive. This is of particular interest for software publishers and on-demand USB production sent from on-line, front end order fulfillment solutions.Image copy mode allows IT departments to master disk data and output that data to an IMG file. From that IMG file, the USB-C400PC will make a perfect binary copy of the master image file. This copy mode also captures boot code, partition tables, file system and files and folders. This copy mode is most common when a development team is responsible for creating the master data, and the production department is responsible for data duplication. Nexcopy's USB-C400PC includes a sanitization feature which includes full binary overwrite feature in both single pass and triple pass random write sequencing. The proprietary triple pass overwrite method developed by Nexcopy insures all data of a USB-C drive cannot be recovered or restored through forensic software.The USB-C400PC is a 40 target system. This system can be used as two 20 target systems, or used as one large 40 target system.Product Information:Part Number: USB-C400PCDescription: 40 Target USB Type C Duplicator, PC Based for Win7+, Nexcopy Drive Manager Software, 110 / 220 CompliantHi-Resolution Product Images:USB-C400PC:Product Page:Availability:For data transfer rates and speed benchmark information please contact Nexcopy Inc. or contact one of its authorized resellers. 