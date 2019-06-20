BERNINA RECOGNIZES OUTSTANDING DEALERS FOR 2018

Dealers celebrated for outstanding sales, first-class customer service and brand education

Aurora, Ill., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce the top BERNINA Dealers for 2018. Each of these Dealers was honored at the BERNINA University Dealer training conference, which was held last week in Jacksonville, Fla.





“We are proud to honor and celebrate our top Dealers for 2018,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America.” “Each of these Dealers has successfully demonstrated the values that are most important to the BERNINA brand, including exceptional customer service and an impressive entrepreneurial spirit that has led to high sales.”

Melody Munson, owner of The Presser Foot with locations in Longmont and Fort Collins, Colo., received the 2018 BERNINA Presidential Award. The award recognizes the Dealer that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation and education represented by the BERNINA brand. This includes the implementation of a successful integrated marketing program that supports the entire BERNINA product line, modern store merchandising, a well-developed educational approach, dedication and years serving BERNINA customers and above-average growth in dollar sales and BERNINA units sold.

The 2018 Rookie of the Year Award was presented to Karen Warren, President & CEO of Heyde Sewing in St. Louis, Mo. The award recognizes the Dealer that has incorporated the lessons of BERNINA Dealer training into its first year of operation and delivered impressive results in 2018. Also recognized for the award were Sarah Rothwell of Rahrah’s Fabrics & Quilting, Ralph and Veronica Hitter of Authorized Vac & Sew, Stuart Park of Idaho Sewing & Vacuum Center and Bradley Kleman of Sew Much More.

2018 Top Dealer of the Year Award winners for multiple Dealer locations included:

Rhonda Lopez & Family, Nuttall’s, Pleasant Grove, Ivy Place, Riverton and Layton, Utah

Richard and Rod Borget, Dave’s BERNINA, Provo and St. George, Utah

Nick Meabon, Augusta Sewing Center, Augusta, Ga. and Atlanta Sewing Center in Duluth and Marietta, Ga.

Paul LaPonte, Quality Sewing & Vacuum, Bellevue, Bellingham, Everett, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kirkland, Mount Vernon, Olympia, Puyallup, Seattle, Silverdale, Tacoma and Tukwila, Wash.

Laurie Mangold, Sew Special Quilts, San Antonio and Katy, Texas

2018 Top Dealer of the Year Award winners for a single Dealer location included:

Ervin Zimmerman, Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop, Ephrata, Pa.

Leon and Linda Hoover, Hoover’s BERNINA Sew, Mifflinburg, Pa.

Dawn Krier, Chestnut Ridge Sewing, Millersburg, Ohio

Timothy and Lois Hoover, Top Stitch Sewing Service, Barnett, Mo.

Cevin and Shelly Waffle, Sewing Machine Service Co, Renton, Wash.

In addition, District Dealer of the Year Award winners from the BERNINA’s 11 districts were acknowledged:

Nick Meabon, Augusta Sewing Center, Augusta, Ga. and Atlanta Sewing Center, Marietta and Duluth, Ga.

Cathy Daum, Quilt Beginnings, Dublin, Ohio

Lisa Furleigh, Quilting in The Valley, LaSalle, Ill.

Robert and Karen Roy, Blaine Sewing Machine Center, Cranston, R.I.

Keff and Abigale Wilson, BERNINA Sewing Center of Lincoln, Omaha and Lincoln, Neb.

Mary Humphrey, Cottonwood, Charlottesville, Va.

Jennifer Herrick & Janet Thomas, Lola Pink Fabrics, Lafayette, La.

Perry Lytton, Mels Sewing & Fabric Center, Anaheim, Calif.

Michelle Healy and Lupine Swanson, Modern Domestic, Portland, Ore.

Marcia Nagel and Suzanne Diemer, Pine Needles Quilt & Sew, Rochester, Minn.

Rhonda Lopez & Family, Nuttall’s, Pleasant Grove, Ivy Place, Riverton and Layton, Utah

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.comor call (630)978-2500.

Tyler Rabel Two by Four 312-445-4728 trabel@twoxfour.com Karina Rosado Two by Four 312-445-4736 krosado@twoxfour.com

