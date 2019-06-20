Elevation Marketing, a Global B2B Marketing Agency, Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Doubling in Size Over Last Two Years

/EIN News/ --

Elevation Marketing, a premier, Arizona-based, business-to-business (B2B) marketing agency, celebrates its 20th anniversary. In the past year, the agency has doubled its employee headcount, tripled its client base and moved to a new location in Gilbert’s thriving Rivulon Commons business district.

In 2018, the Gilbert location had 19 employees, but now employs 43, an increase of more than 125 percent — with nearly 40 percent of new hires recruited from across the globe. Most of this talent has extensive agency and industry-specific experience in the B2B space.

“Deep down and quite simply, our growth can be attributed to our values, our culture and a long history of exceeding clients’ expectations,” said Scott Miraglia, president of Elevation Marketing. “I believe our employees and our clients are attracted to us because we’re truly a B2B agency made up of extremely experienced and gifted individuals.”

The new, nearly 8,000 square-foot space, features a mix of raw wood and exposed pipes, alongside scenic mountain views and an open office space. It was designed to join technology, collaboration and comfort for its employees and clients.

Elevation is dedicated to bringing business to Arizona, with less than 15 percent of its clients located in the Phoenix metropolitan area, and a concentration of clients in business hubs in San Francisco/Silicon Valley, Chicago, New York City and Boston. Elevation Marketing’s client base spans industries such as in technology, manufacturing, agribusiness, healthcare and financial services.

“Over the past 20 years, Elevation has helped transform and define the modern B2B marketing industry as we know it,” said Miraglia. “I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done and look forward to continued growth over the next 20 years.”

Backed by its ever-growing team of marketers, Elevation is positioned to be one of the largest, full-service, B2B-only marketing agencies in the western U.S. with offices in both Gilbert and San Francisco.

Founded in 1999, Elevation Marketing is a full-service B2B-only marketing agency with multiple departments spanning two offices in Gilbert and San Francisco. Elevation provides strategic marketing support for industries ranging from technology to agriculture, manufacturing, professional services, healthcare, construction and more.

