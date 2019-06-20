Luanda hosts Angola-Kenya business forum

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 20 - The Angolan capital, Luanda, will host the Angola-Kenya business forum from July 23 to 26, according to the Angolan ambassador to the East African country, Sianga Abílio. ,

Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the 8th Consultative Council of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomat said that 100 Kenyan businessmen, who have as their areas of choice education, health and agriculture, are being mobilized for the forum.

Sianga Abílio considered it fundamental that Angolan entrepreneurs know and take advantage of business opportunities in the Kenyan market.

The diplomat defends a dynamic private sector that generates jobs.

In the bilateral framework, Kenya provided some scholarships to train Angolan tourism staff.

The two countries maintain relations in different fields. In 2012, Angola and Kenya signed three legal instruments.

