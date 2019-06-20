NEWLY MINTED 1893 MORGAN SILVER DOLLAR COLLECTIBLE ROUND

The Osborne Mint’s American Legacy Collection release of their 1893 Morgan Silver Dollar round is the second in the series for these numismatic-quality collectibles, commemorating highly coveted United States Minted coins.

/EIN News/ --

Cincinnati, Ohio, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Osborne Mint, America’s oldest private mint, released the second collectible round in their iconic American Legacy Collection™. This round celebrates the 1893 Morgan Silver Dollar, regarded by many as one of the most collectible and sought-after American coins.



The Osborne Mint’s version of the 1893 Morgan Silver Dollar plays homage to the history, heritage and collectibility of the original coin. As a featured round in The American Legacy Collection™; the .999 pure fine silver round consists of a modern sculpting rendition of the original Lady Liberty design. Craftsmen at Osborne Mint have fashioned this round to almost the same diameter as the original, but the engraving depth measures more than 10 times deeper than standard rounds. The elaborate artistic detail is immediately evident with the convex shape of the coin permitting the bust of Lady Liberty to tower over the surface. Every cut, swirl, curl and facet is enhanced with the use of modern engraving technology. The relief is so deep that the coin can actually hold water. A mirrored image of the coin is crafted into the reverse side of the round and carries the official mint mark of the Osborne Mint, along with the weight and purity.



“Our engravers and production team have outdone themselves with this collection,” said Jeff Stegman, CEO of Osborne Coinage, parent company of Osborne Mint. Mr. Stegman continued, “…(that) by holding true to our decree of Made in America, we honor the heritage of American coinage by memorializing some of the most significant coins ever produced by the United States Mint. Our American Legacy Collection™ is destined to become a coveted collectible.”



The 1893 Morgan Dollar was selected for the Osborne Mint’s American Legacy Collection™ because of its unique and historic storyline as well as its numismatic significance. The coin is named after its designer, United States Mint Assistant Engraver George T. Morgan. Officially known as the “Liberty Head silver dollar,” this coin was minted from 1878 to 1904 and again in 1921. Produced initially at the Philadelphia Mint, later versions of the coin were pressed at United States Mints in Carson City, San Francisco and New Orleans. The Denver mint struck the coins for only one year, in 1921. An estimated 657 million coins were struck in total and it is believed that less than 1 in 5 has survived. Currently, the Morgan Silver Dollars could capture from $5 to upwards of $14,000, with the rarest of the rare fetching $414 thousand dollars at a Stacks Bowers Auction in 2001.



Preceded by the 1913 Buffalo Nickel earlier in the year, the 1893 Morgan Dollar establishes itself as an anchor to The American Legacy Collection™ as second in the series. The collection will continue with the Lincoln Penny this fall and Kennedy Half Dollar this winter. Once complete, The American Legacy Collection™ will memorialize some of the most significant coins in American history.



This re-interpreted round is not to be confused with a replica coin; the Osborne Mint piece is a commemorative round that honors the extraordinary uniqueness and collectibility of the original coin. The American Legacy Collection™ represents a new spin on collectible coinage that serious numismatists and casual collectors will find desirable. Being struck at the Osborne Mint means these pieces will be coveted for their precision, quality and intricate detail. The 1893 Morgan Dollar can be selected in proof, antique or colorized proof. Each limited edition, American Legacy Collection™ 1893 Morgan Dollar round comes in a custom-formed curved capsule, is individually edge numbered and accompanied by an official certificate of authenticity directly from Osborne Mint.



All Osborne Mint products are 100% Made in the USA. The 1893 Morgan Dollar, along with the other three rounds in The American Legacy Collection™, can only be purchased at a top rated precious metals dealer. Reserves cannot be placed with the Osborne Mint. Pricing will vary with the volatility of the silver market. Some of our contracted direct distributors include APMEX, JM Bullion and Littleton Coin Company. Follow our hashtag: #OsborneMint and visit our newly redesigned website at www.OsborneMint.com for announcements of new collections, product release dates and a complete list of certified sellers.





Debut Release if Osborne Mint's American Legacy Collection - 1893 Morgan Silver Dollar Collectible Round. The Morgan Dollar is second in the series, .999 Pure Fine Silver, presented in a custom-formed curved capsule, is individually edge numbered and accompanied by an official certificate of authenticity directly from Osborne Mint. Available only through contracted direct distributors and certified precious metal sellers. For more information on Osborne Mint visit our newly redesigned website at www.OsborneMint.com. #OsborneMint



Osborne Mint, American's Oldest Privately Owned and Operated Mint, established in 1835. Osborne Mint crafts collectible rounds and commemorative coins from gold plate, fine silver and copper. Products from Osborne Mint are truly pieces of art and are 100% “Made in America.” For more information on Osborne Mint visit our newly redesigned website at www.OsborneMint.com. #OsborneMint









###





About Osborne Mint: www.OsborneMint.com / #OsborneMint

Established in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. Osborne Mint is part of the Osborne Coinage family, which includes Osborne Coin, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses development, engraving and manufacturing of numismatic quality collectible rounds and coins. Products made by Osborne are manufactured to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne Mint strikes thousands of collectable rounds annually and circulates these to the public solely through certified distributors. Featured collections include designs by Lisa Parker, Anne Stokes’ Dragons, The Galaxies and Nebulae and The American Legacy Collection. Gold plate, fine silver and copper collections from Osborne Mint are truly pieces of art and are 100% “Made in America.”

Stay in the know, follow our hashtag: #OsborneMint

For more information on Osborne Mint visit our newly redesigned website at www.OsborneMint.com.

Attachments

Gibson Olpp Osborne Mint 513-681-5424 olpp_gibson@osbornecoin.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.