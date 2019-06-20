Advanced 3D X-ray System Receives Oral Healthcare Industry’s Highest Honor

/EIN News/ --

Atlanta, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Carestream Dental, a global digital dental technology company, is proud to announce that its newest 3D X-ray system, the CS 9600, has received a 2019 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award, which acknowledges manufacturers that are driving the discussion as to how oral healthcare practices will operate now and in the future.



Transforming Dentistry



The CS 9600 is a multifunctional machine that can capture 2D X-rays and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT)—more commonly known as 3D—scans; scan objects such as traditional dental impressions or plaster models; and even scan patients’ faces to superimpose on their X-rays. This high-tech system can be used by all oral healthcare professionals from endodontists, who consider the smallest details of root canal morphology, to oral and maxillofacial surgeons, who handle complicated trauma cases.



For the past decade, digital 3D technology has been infiltrating the dentist’s office. Overall, digital X-rays can be safer than conventional methods by using a lower radiation dose and by giving doctors more confidence in their diagnoses and treatment plans. However, the CS 9600 was designed to take digital dentistry even further by incorporating the latest technology, such as intuitive smart sensors and machine learning for enhanced performance.



“When we started the CS 9600 project, we spent months researching the pain points and unmet needs of doctors and staff to ensure we’d deliver a best-in-class CBCT,” Stephane Varlet, lead engineer on the CS 9600’s development, said. “We focused on clinical experience and on functions that would make doctors’ and assistants’ work easier. The goal of the CS 9600 was to be smart enough to guide users through the process of capturing the perfect image, yet easy enough that they could achieve their goal on the first try.”

The CS 9600's patient-centered open design means patients are more comfortable and feel less claustrophobic during exams.



Video cameras capture images of the patient's face and superimpose them onto the X-ray. Patients can visualize treatment outcomes looking at their own face and real smile, not generic models.











Simplifying Technology

In the past, operator error when taking X-rays could result in unusable images, meaning patients would have to be exposed to more radiation during a second exam. However, the CS 9600’s smart features virtually eliminate the need for retakes. Video cameras capture the patient’s face live and display it on an integrated SmartPad touchscreen. Then, interactive guides are projected onto the face and walks the user through the positioning process. The system can even detect when the wrong accessory is inserted for the type of exam selected and recommend the correct one, further ensuring users get the right image the first time.

The CS 9600’s advanced technology doesn’t stop with image capture and diagnostic tools. CS UpStream turns the CS 9600 into a connected device that sends data back to Carestream Dental. The system’s historical behavior is easily accessible to the Carestream Dental support team to prevent downtime and maximize system availability, so practices can see and treat more patients, more efficiently.

Changing Lives

The patient is at the forefront of the CS 9600’s design. The system’s high-power tube allows clinicians to acquire images at 120 kV for enhanced image quality without increasing dose to patient as compared to 90 kV acquisition. CS Face Scan, which captures images of the patient’s face and superimposes it onto a CBCT scan, helps him or her visualize final outcomes and makes it easier to accept treatment. An optional integrated seat provides added comfort and stability during patient exams or can be easily rotated to the side to accommodate patients in wheelchairs.

Ultimately, the CS 9600’s intelligent interface, highly accurate images and advanced software changes patients’ lives by getting them on the road to recovery and a restored smile sooner.

The CS 9600 was selected to receive the 2019 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award by a panel of the most prominent technology leaders in dentistry: Paul Feuerstein, D.M.D., technology editor for Dentistry Today, John Flucke, D.D.S., technology editor for Dental Products Report, Marty Jablow, D.M.D., known as America’s technology coach, Pamela Maragliano-Muniz, D.M.D, editor-in-chief of Inside Dental Hygiene, Chris Salierno, D.D.S., editor-in-chief of Dental Economics, and Lou Shuman, D.M.D., CAGS, founder and creator of the Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award.

For more information about the CS 9600, visit carestreamdental.com/CS9600. Learn more about Carestream Dental, and all its innovative solutions, at carestreamdental.com. For more information on the Cellerant Best of Class Awards and the 2019 Award Winners, go to cellerantconsulting.com/bestofclass.

Attachments

Amanda Gong Carestream Dental 470.481.6797 amanda.gong@csdental.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.