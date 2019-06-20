DOE Announces $5.4M for University-Based Research and Development Project Selections

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) is announcing selections of seven projects to receive $5.4 million in federal funding for university-based research and development under funding opportunity announcement (FOA) DE-FOA-0001993, University Turbine Systems Research (UTSR).

The projects will address and resolve scientific challenges and applied-engineering technology issues associated with advancing the performance and efficiency of combustion turbines and turbine-based power cycles in fossil fuel power generation. DOE selected these projects as part of the University Turbine Systems Research program, which manages a research, development, and demonstration portfolio designed to remove environmental concerns over the future use of fossil fuels by developing revolutionary, near-zero-emission advanced turbines technologies.

The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) will manage the projects, which fall under five areas of interest. Read descriptions of the projects here.

