Armanino Recognized for Excellence in Technology Consulting

Firm Named a Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist and to Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2019

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations Partner of the Year Award and to Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2019. The firm was selected by Microsoft as one of only 164 companies to be recognized in its Partner of the Year Awards from a field of nearly 3,000 nominees across 115 countries. Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of enterprise resource planning and accounting software based on annual revenue.



/EIN News/ -- “These recognitions tell a larger story about the level of detail and client service we put into every engagement. At each level, we strive to be the most innovative and entrepreneurial firm so we can make a positive impact on our clients,” said Matt Armanino, CEO at Armanino LLP. “We are excited to be named a finalist for the 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year honor and to Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs, because it means that impact is being felt with results and success for clients.”

Armanino was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations. As a Gold Certified Microsoft Dynamics partner, Armanino serves on the Worldwide Partner Advisory Committee and has been named a Microsoft Dynamics Inner Circle member six times since 2012. In March 2019, Armanino opened its Seattle office, providing direct access to the Microsoft ecosystem. The firm serves clients by defining digital transformation with cloud technologies and supports business process reengineering with a selection of solutions including AI, IOT and BI/Analytics created through Microsoft Business Applications.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. In addition to Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations, Armanino offers a host of software solutions including Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Engagement, Dynamics GP, Salesforce, Sage Intacct, Adaptive Insights, Microsoft Power BI, Workiva, BlackLine and more.

To learn more about Armanino’s software solutions, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/software-solutions/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.