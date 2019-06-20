EDP Renewables Announces an Agreement to Bring a Combined 130 Megawatts of Solar and Storage to California

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EDP Renewables SA (EDPR), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), and East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) have reached an agreement on a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) totaling 100 megawatts (MW) of solar and 30 MW of storage that will bring the Sonrisa Solar Park to California’s Fresno County. The Sonrisa Solar Park is expected to be operational in 2022 and will bring economic benefits to the region and to the state of California in the form of jobs, landowner and tax payments, and money spent in local communities.

The Sonrisa Solar Park, which will be comprised of both solar and storage technologies, is EDP Renewables’ first multi-technology project in North America.

“EDP Renewables is pleased to partner with EBEC to ultimately bring its first renewable energy project coupled with storage online in North America,” said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “Solar and wind energy projects that include a storage component are the way of the future in the clean energy sector, and EDPR looks forward to developing additional multi-technology projects to increase efficiency and provide greater balance in energy supply.”

EBCE initiated service in June 2018 and is one of 19 community choice aggregation (CCA) programs operating in California. EBCE is committed to increasing clean power within its local communities.

"EBCE is excited to partner with EDP Renewables to develop new renewable energy capacity in California. The addition of energy storage to this solar PV project will help pave the way to a more resilient grid and increase the amount of clean power available to our state – both of which are part of the core mission of EBCE," said Howard Chang, EBCE COO.

EDP Renewables is a wind and solar energy industries leader in California. The company’s footprint in the state includes three phases of the Rising Tree Wind Farm in Kern County as well as two phases of the Lone Valley Solar Park in San Bernardino County. These projects produce enough clean electricity to annually power more than 101,000 average California homes.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (“EDPR NA”) and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 48 wind farms, five solar parks, and 13 regional and development offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 6,700 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 6,100 MW of renewable energy projects. EDPR NA is owned by EDP Renováveis, S.A. (EDPR). For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com.

About EDP Renewables

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) is a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer. With a sound development pipeline, first class assets, and market-leading operating capacity, EDPR has undergone exceptional development in recent years and is currently present in 14 markets (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the UK, and the U.S.). Energias de Portugal, S.A. (“EDP”), the principal shareholder of EDPR, is a global energy company and a leader in value creation, innovation, and sustainability. EDP has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 12 consecutive years. For further information, visit www.edpr.com.

About East Bay Community Energy

East Bay Community Energy (“EBCE”) is a Community Choice Energy provider serving customers in Alameda County. Launched in 2018, EBCE serves approximately 550,000 electricity accounts in Albany, Berkeley, Dublin, Emeryville, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore, Oakland, Piedmont, San Leandro, Union City, and Alameda County’s unincorporated areas. EBCE is committed to providing clean power at competitive rates while reinvesting in our local communities. For more information about EBCE visit https://ebce.org/.

Blair Matocha EDP Renewables (281) 414-7589 blair.matocha@edpr.com

