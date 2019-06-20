Ride Santa Barbara 100 Partners with Project Hero

Project Hero Injured Veterans Group to RideSB100 During “California Challenge” Tour

The Ride Santa Barbara 100 features four routes starting from Santa Barbara’s famous Leadbetter Beach and traveling through the beautiful Southern California coastal mountains. This world-class cycling event is designed to be a challenging and fun experience that riders will never forget.



As part of the partnership, RideSB100 will help raise funding and awareness for Project Hero, and Project Hero has added the RideSB100 event to its 2019 California Challenge schedule. The “California Challenge,” scheduled to start on October 13 in Santa Cruz, will host a group of injured veterans and first responders on a once-in-a-lifetime six-day journey that will stop in Santa Barbara for the RideSB100 and then continue on to Los Angeles the following days.



RideSB100 riders will have multiple opportunities to support and interact with the Project Hero group before and during the October 19th ride. (Details to be announced soon and included as part of the event registration options.)



Founded in 2008, Project Hero is a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders affected by PTSD, TBI and injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery, and resilience in their daily lives through cycling. One of the initiative’s leading programs, Ride 2 Recovery, started when a recreational therapist with the Veterans Administration thought cycling would be an effective alternative therapy for PTSD and TBI treatment as well as physical injury rehabilitation.





“Project Hero is excited to join RideSB100 and to bring our California Challenge group to this spectacular cycling destination,” said Todd Setter, CEO of Project Hero. “We look forward to connecting with the Santa Barbara cycling community, growing awareness about our important mission, riding alongside locals and other visitors, and experiencing the great routes laid out by RideSB100.”

“RideSB100 was born from a charitable mission, and we’re committed to that tradition while expanding the event’s reach and positive impact,” said Jamie Monroe, RideSB100 director and owner of Easy Day Sports. “For more than 10 years, Project Hero has combined cycling and therapy to benefit veterans and first responders. We believe in that mission, and through our partnership we aim to help raise awareness and funds for Project Hero while also delivering a ride to remember as part of its California Challenge.”

RideSB100 is scheduled for October 19, 2019, beginning and ending at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara, California. The ride will be part of Project Hero’s 2019 California Challenge and delivers one of the most scenic, challenging and fun cycling experiences in the country.

Specific opportunities for riders to support Project Hero will be announced soon and posted on the event’s website: www.RideSB100.com .

Featuring four routes, RideSB100 caters to riders of varying skill and experience levels. Routes include:

100-mile: An advanced ride featuring the Gibraltar Challenge, a grueling 3,000-foot climb in just 7-miles.

100-km + Gibraltar: For experienced riders who want to tackle the famous Gibraltar Challenge.

100-km: A friendly intermediate cycling experience featuring scenic coastal and mountain roads.

34-mile: A fun and scenic course for casual riders and weekend warriors.

Registration for the 2019 event is open now with more information at www.ridesb100.com . Follow the RideSB100 at www.instagram.com/RideSB100 , www.facebook.com/ridesb100 , and www.twitter.com/RideSB100 . #rideSB100

About Project Hero

Founded in 2008, Project Hero is a groundbreaking national non-profit organization dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders affected by PTSD, TBI and injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives and increasing awareness of the national mental health crisis posed by PTSD and TBI. Project Hero programs work by producing positive outcomes at lower costs and reducing drug-based therapies. Project Hero builds and provides adaptive bikes to physically challenged and injured Veterans and First Responders and has helped tens of thousands of our Healing Heroes through cycling rehabilitation therapy, community-based programs in more than 50 cities throughout the US and by supporting research. For information, visit www.weareprojecthero.org .

About Ride Santa Barbara 100

The Ride Santa Barbara 100 features four routes starting from Santa Barbara’s famous Leadbetter Beach and traveling through the beautiful Southern California coastal mountains. This world-class cycling event is designed to be a challenging and fun experience that riders will never forget. The RideSB100 is owned and produced by Easy Day Sports and promoted by SPEC PR. The event is scheduled for October 19, 2019. Register at www.RideSB100.com .

Five photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b2ecacb-ee5d-4b68-b722-1be9f4bb4ae3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3c20de6-b4d8-472c-8f58-0f364552a759

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/665f39f9-98b6-4d77-b8d7-ed6363e4e75a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9586e7bb-4b0d-469b-ac66-9956695fade9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21b5b500-9065-4e4a-b542-850f6aa54325

Media Contact: Tyler Hutt For Ride Santa Barbara 100 tyler.hutt@specpr.com Peter Bylsma For Project Hero pbylsma@weareprojecthero.org 310-795-8532



