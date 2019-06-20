USA Fencing to Announce 2020 U.S. Olympic Fencing Team in St. Louis in 2020

America's Center Will Serve as Site for National Championships as the Final Qualifiers for U.S. Olympic Fencers

St. Louis, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explore St. Louis is pleased to announce that USA Fencing is returning to the America's Center Convention Complex in 2020 for its Division I National Championships and April North American Cup from April 17-20, 2020.

The Division I National Championships will be the final domestic qualifier for the 2020 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Fencing Team, with the team to be named on site in St. Louis.

“We are excited to welcome USA Fencing back to St. Louis in 2020 and honored that we’ll be the site for the final qualifying stages for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams who will be headed to Tokyo later that summer,” said Kitty Ratcliffe, President of Explore St. Louis. “This is once again a unique opportunity to showcase our entire region as these inspiring athletes continue on their journey to Olympic glory right here at America’s Center.”

St. Louis previously hosted the USA Fencing National Championships in 2018 and it was recently announced as the host city for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Gymnastics in 2020.

“St. Louis has been a great partner for USA Fencing and we are pleased to bring this marquee event to the America’s Center, as well as make the announcement of our Olympic team in this great sports community,” said Christine Strong-Simmons, USA Fencing Senior Director of Operations.

In addition, the April North American Cup also will include competitions for fencers ranging from 12 to 80+ years old in the veteran, Division II and Division III events. The four-day competition will draw nearly 2,000 competitors to St. Louis and generate an estimated $2.8 million in direct economic impact for the region.

Explore St. Louis is the driving force behind St. Louis’ $5.8 billion convention and tourism industry, the official destination marketing organization of St. Louis City and County and operator of the America’s Center Convention Complex.

