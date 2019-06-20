AppSheet Named a Leader in Low-Code Development Platforms for Business Developers by a Global Independent Research Firm

/EIN News/ --

AppSheet, the leading no-code application platform, today announced the company is a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms For Business Developers, Q2 2019, following its debut among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate. Based on an in-depth evaluation of 30 criteria, AppSheet was recognized as a leader and tied for the highest score in the strategy category. This marks AppSheet’s second recognition as a leader by a worldwide independent research and advisory firm in less than a year.

This report from Forrester states that “software built by business people is emerging into the light” and that “low-code platforms for business developers balance empowerment and governance by allowing business experts to reliably develop full applications and self-serve on managed platforms…” and “AD&D pros to safely delegate software work to business pros.”

The Forrester report evaluated the 12 most significant low-code software providers and concluded: “AppSheet has the most aggressive strategy and road map for empowering businesspeople as developers. The vendor is dedicated to software creation without any coding, and it shows in a stellar startup experience and strong features for mobile app development, data design, application scaling, and documentation generation, as well as in its commercial model and growth rate. Reference customers were highly satisfied with the product’s mobile features and rate of innovation.”

Husqvarna is an example of AppSheet’s ability to provide solutions that disrupt the traditional code-based application development process, combining a declarative no-code app dev model with platform intelligence. The team at Husqvarna’s largest North American Parts & Accessories warehouse facility located in Columbia, S.C. made the decision to digitize the entire facility with a suite of custom apps built on the AppSheet platform, with no traditional development background. Yet, Mark Creighton, senior operations manager and his co-workers were able to create 41 custom apps—all without writing a single line of code—at a fraction of the cost of other development platforms and all within eight months, to manage inventory, personnel, forklift drivers, goods reception and quality tracking.

According to Chris Dulski, director of supply chain at Husqvarna, “The apps built with AppSheet have enabled us to increase productivity, offer better visibility into key metrics, motivate our staff and contribute to profitability. Our business has been significantly transformed, thanks to AppSheet.”

“We had an ambitious goal, to achieve digital transformation by automating our warehouse and inventory management processes, with more than 35,000 unique product SKUs and no team of developers or consultants to take on the massive and costly project. To this end, the no-code AppSheet platform delivered with a far less expensive solution in terms of resources and cost,” added Creighton.

“We are excited to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in low-code platforms for business developers, demonstrating, in our opinion, that our powerful platform is well suited for business users to develop robust apps without writing a single line of code,” said Praveen Seshadri, founder and CEO of AppSheet. “Enterprise customers are increasingly running their businesses on AppSheet-powered apps. We expect this trend to accelerate as our platform continues to innovate and evolve. We support not just mobile and web solutions, but also workflows, cloud functions, machine learning and analytics, with enterprise-quality governance and management.”

About AppSheet

The AppSheet intelligent, no-code app development platform empowers business users to create and deploy robust apps tightly connected to existing business data. Unique machine learning and AI-forward functionality further simplifies app creation and enriches the end-user experience. While enabling rapid innovation and citizen development, the platform also ensures apps meet IT governance, security, and management requirements. Thousands of enterprises across the globe use AppSheet to address departmental, line of business, or company-wide digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Seattle, AppSheet’s mission is to disrupt the world of low-code app development. For more information, please visit www.appsheet.com.

